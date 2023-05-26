Liverpool interested in move to sign Portuguese defender: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Inacio, 21, has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Primeira Liga since his debut for his boyhood club in 2020. So far, he has helped Sporting lift a total of four trophies, including the 2020-21 domestic title.

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool are currently in pole position to rope in Inacio in the upcoming summer transfer window. They have been impressed with the left-footed defender's ball-playing ability and world-class potential.

However, the Merseyside outfit are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of the Portugal international. Inter Milan have identified the star as a successor to Milan Skriniar, who is likely to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soon.

Inacio, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, could be an ideal squad addition for Liverpool. He would provide decent competition to Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez at their backline.

Overall, Inacio has netted 10 goals and laid out eight assists in 121 games across all competitions for Sporting CP.

Apart from Inacio, the Reds have also been linked with Antonio Silva, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, and Nayef Aguerd.

Dietmar Hamann urges Liverpool to sign Newcastle United midfielder

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has urged the Reds to snap up Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton.

While discussing about his erstwhile club's potential targets this summer, Hamann told inews:

"I'd like a player like Joelinton from Newcastle, who's got a physical presence. The players Liverpool have got are all very similar. If you look at the size of the Newcastle team and size isn't everything, but when you stand in the tunnel and see these footballers, you think: 'Wow!' Because they're not just big, they can play as well."

Showering praise on the former 1899 Hoffenheim and Rapid Vienna man, Hamann continued:

"I would really like a player of Joelinton's stature, who can create a goal, has a physical presence and is good on the ball. He's just an all-round player and hasn't got too many defensive responsibilities with one midfielder behind him. A player with a physical presence like the Brazilian's would suit the Reds very well next season."

Joelinton, 26, has been a crucial part of the Magpies' top-four finish in the Premier League in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has registered eight goals and three assists in 40 matches across all competitions for his club so far.

