Liverpool interested in possible move for €20m rated star linked with a move to Bayern Munich - Reports

According to esteemed journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the clubs interested in a move for FC Schalke's young midfield sensation Assan Ouedraogo.AC Milan are also interested in the 17-year-old according to the aforementioned report.

Ouedraogo has a release clause of €12 million to €15 million for Bayern. The sum is €20 million for foreign clubs.

Ouedraogo has so far made nine appearances for Schalke's senior team. While the team have struggled to get going and are 16th in the standings, Ouedraogo has earned plaudits for his performances, scoring one goal in nine matches.

The youngster has also represented Germany's youth teams at the international level. The central midfielder has a physically stout presence with a frame of 1.91 meters.

Liverpool have focused on adding multi-dimensional midfielders to their ranks in recent times, signing the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac-Allister. Assan Ouedraogo is now also on the Merseyside club's radar. However, fending off Bayern and Milan's interests won't be an easy task.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold keen on making the most out of his prime years

Trent Alexander-Arnold is hands down one of the most talented players in his position at the moment. Apart from his original role as a full-back, the Englishman is adept at playing in a midfield role.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, is now entering the prime years of his professional career. He is keen on making the most of that. Speaking about his aims and ambitions in the coming years, Alexander-Arnold said (via the Reds' official website):

"I've realised, for me, I'm not a young player anymore. [I'm] getting into hopefully the peak years of my career and how can I get the best out of that? And I'm the one that's responsible for it, I'm the one that can make that happen."

He added:

"I've always felt like I've been in control of what I can go and achieve as a player, I just needed the opportunities to go and do that."

Alexander-Arnold has so far made 280 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 16 goals and providing 73 assists across competitions. He has played seven games this season, registering one assist to his name.

The 25-year-old is a key player in Jurgen Klopp's system and fans will hope that he can maximize his talent and reach a new level in his prime years as a professional footballer.