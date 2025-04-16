Liverpool interested in signing 21-year-old Bundesliga winger as Arne Slot looks to bolster attack: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Xavi Simons this summer. They are looking to reinforce their squad in the summer for Arne Slot's second season in charge.

The Reds could part ways with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota in the summer. Moreover, the futures of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are also under speculation. Hence, the club are looking for able and versatile replacements.

As per journalist David Lynch, the Merseysiders have recognized Xavi Simons as a summer transfer target. He said (via Anfield Watch):

“Xavi Simons is definitely a player Liverpool like. 100% is on the radar. Whether that becomes something this summer depends a lot on the competition around him where the spots where you can fit him in open up in the squad. But if it does and there’s a real possibility for that to happen then I’m pretty sure he’ll be high up on the list, they definitely like him.”

Simons, 21, can play in a number of positions and has been brilliant for RB Leipzig as an attacking midfielder. The German side signed him on loan in 2023 before making the move permanent in January this year for around £43 million. Simons has contributed 20 goals and 21 assists in 72 games for Leipzig.

Liverpool could make profit on attacker this summer: Reports

As per Football Insider, Liverpool could make a profit by selling Luis Diaz this summer. His contract at Anfield expires in 2027, and there hasn't been much progress in their talks of an extension. Hence, the club could let him leave for a big offer.

The Reds signed Diaz from FC Porto for a reported fee of around £50 million in January 2022. He has since scored 39 goals and provided 23 assists in 143 games for them, winning multiple trophies. However, his form has been shaky this season.

Diaz has scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 45 games across competitions this season. He has been utilized in multiple positions and struggled for consistency. Hence, Liverpool could allow him to leave for £60 million or more if they receive an offer this summer.

Saudi Arabian clubs, particularly Al-Nassr, have been linked with a potential move for Diaz. They could also afford the fee demanded. Barcelona have also been linked, but with their well-known financial struggles, a move appears unlikely. Arsenal have also been linked with a potential move for the Colombian.

