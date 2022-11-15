Liverpool interested in signing 22-year-old forward with £35 million price-tag in January despite interest from Manchester City: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor, who has also been linked with Premier League rivals Manchester City, in the winter transfer window.

Okafor, 22, has established himself as a crucial starter for Salzburg over the past two seasons. Since arriving from Basel for a fee in the region of £10 million in the winter of 2020, he has helped his current club lift three Austrian Bundesliga titles and three Austrian Cups.

The Swiss is a versatile forward known for his pace and directness. He recently shot to fame with his electric performances in the UEFA Champions League this campaign. So far, he has registered 10 goals and two assists in 22 games, including three goals in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are in a race to rope in Okafor in January alongside heavyweight clubs such as Manchester City and AC Milan. Manchester United, on the other hand, are currently not pursuing the £35 million-rated attacker.

Okafor, who has a contract until June 2024 at the Red Bull Arena, is set to feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Switzerland. A good campaign in Qatar is expected to increase the number of his suitors.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been plagued with a host of injuries to their first-team forwards in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. While Luis Diaz is currently recovering from a knee issue, Diogo Jota is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a serious calf injury.

Manchester City, on the other hand, needs offensive options this season. While Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are standout central options, the Cityzens have a dearth of pacy and versatile attackers.

Manchester City hold transfer talks with Real Madrid and Liverpool target: Reports

As per Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan, Manchester City have edged ahead in the race for Jude Bellingham after initial negotiations with Borussia Dortmund. Since Erling Haaland's big-money transfer earlier this summer, both clubs have been in a cordial relationship.

Bellingham, 19, has opened the ongoing season in explosive form, registering nine goals and three assists in 22 overall matches so far.

During a recent post-match interview with Sky Sports, Bellingham was asked about the possibility of him joining Manchester City. He replied:

"In all honesty, I'm not thinking about it. I know you're going to be angry at me, you can't get a headline. I'm focused completely on Borussia Dortmund. I've not even started thinking about next season or next summer. I'm not even thinking about the World Cup."

However, Bellingham's entourage has recently confirmed that the player has identified Real Madrid as his future destination despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Relevo.

