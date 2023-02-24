Liverpool interested in signing 23-year-old defender after embarrassing Real Madrid defeat: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen to lure Alessandro Bastoni away from Inter Milan to bolster their defensive ranks in the upcoming summer.

Bastoni, 23, has established himself as a prominent dressing room presence at the San Siro over the past three seasons. So far, he has helped the Nerazzurri lift four trophies, including a Serie A crown.

A left-footed centre-back blessed with tackling and positioning, the 17-cap Italy star joined Inter from Atalanta for around £27 million in the summer of 2017. He spent two terms at Atalanta and Parma on loan before cementing his place alongside Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have earmarked Bastoni as a transfer target after their recent 5-2 UEFA Champions League last-16 defeat against Real Madrid. The Reds are keen to add the towering Italian as a long-term defensive partner to Virgil van Dijk in their back four.

However, Inter are currently working to offer an improved contract to the player to ward off potential suitors ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Should Bastoni join Liverpool in the near future, he would become a first-team face for them in their 4-3-3 setup. While Ibrahima Konate is considered injury-prone, Joel Matip, Joseph Gomez, and Nathaniel Phillips are expected to be either sold off or demoted to the bench.

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Euro winner has scored three goals and laid out 13 assists in 144 appearances across all competitions for Inter.

Liverpool urged to cash in on Virgil van Dijk

In his column for The Times, former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino hit out at Virgil van Dijk for his poor outing against Real Madrid. He said:

"Gomez plays Rodrygo onside and is then unfortunate with a deflection, but Virgil van Dijk should not escape criticism. As the senior centre back, he should recognise that his defensive partner is struggling and ensure that the back line is flat. However, the Dutchman was often raising his eyebrows or looking to the ground."

Urging Liverpool to cash in on their star defender, Cascarino added:

"This body language reminds me of Van Dijk's final season at Southampton, when he was pushing for a move to Anfield. Five years on, I think it could be time for Liverpool to consider selling him soon. The Van Dijk that was among the best in the world has disappeared."

Van Dijk, 31, has registered 29 goal contributions in 207 games for the Reds since arriving from Southampton for a fee of £75 million in 2018.

