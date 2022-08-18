Liverpool interested in signing 24-year-old ex-Premier League midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the end of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports' Gary Weaver (via Fan Nation).

The Reds are currently light in midfield following the injury to Thiago Alcantara during their opening Premier League game against Fulham. They are also missing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through injury as well.

Jurgen Klopp's side could therefore be looking to sign a cheaper and a short-term solution for their midfield in the coming weeks. According to the aforementioned source, that player could be Sander Berge from Sheffield United.

Berge arrived at Bramall Lane back in January 2020 during Sheffield United's return to the Premier League. The Norwegian midfielder, however, suffered relegation with the Blades in 2021 and currently finds himself competing in the Championship for a second consecutive year.

The former Genk midfielder has already scored two goals from four appearances in the second division of English football this season.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Jurgen Klopp has expressed interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in recent weeks. [Gary Weaver on @SkySports 🥈| Jurgen Klopp has expressed interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in recent weeks. [Gary Weaver on @SkySports] https://t.co/c4GAlQv49g

Sander Berge has experience of playing in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League and could be an ideal short-term fix for Liverpool in their midfield. After splashing big money on Darwin Nunez this summer, Berge would be a relatively cheap purchase due to him playing in the Championship.

Reports from Fan Nation stated that Sander Berge could be available for somewhere between £10-15 million. A move to Liverpool will also be an attractive prospect for Berge, with the Reds regularly competing for trophies under Jurgen Klopp.

Sander Berge is primarily a central midfielder but is also capable of slotting in as a defensive midfielder right in front of the defense. The Norwegian could therefore also serve as a backup to Fabinho should Liverpool sign him in the coming weeks.

it is worth mentioning that Liverpool have previously signed players from relegated clubs to a large degree of success. Some of these include the likes of Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool have not made the best of their starts in the Premier League

Liverpool are currently winless in the Premier League after their opening two games. The Reds have drawn against Fulham (2-2) and Crystal Palace (1-1) and currently sit 12th in the standings on two points. They are currently one of the nine teams who are yet to secure a win in the Premier League.

Squawka @Squawka ◉ Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

◉ Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace



The worst start to a season Jurgen Klopp has had at Liverpool. 🤕 ◉ Fulham 2-2 Liverpool◉ Liverpool 1-1 Crystal PalaceThe worst start to a season Jurgen Klopp has had at Liverpool. 🤕

The Reds will now travel to Old Trafford to face rivals Manchester United on Monday, 22 August. The Red Devils have made an even worse start to the Premier League compared to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Manchester United are currently bottom of the league table following their defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Brentford (4-0).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy