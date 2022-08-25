Liverpool interested in signing 26-year-old Spanish international before transfer deadline: Reports

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, as per reports from Spanish media outlet Fichajes.

The Reds haven't had a great start to their new campaign and currently find themselves 16th in the table after three games. They are yet to win a single game this time out and now have a mountain to climb if they are to revive their hopes for Premier League supremacy.

Jurgen Klopp's side has drawn their first two games against Fulham and Crystal Palace respectively and lost their third game against Manchester United.

Liverpool have been hurt by an injury crisis early into the season, particularly in the middle of the park.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente is the latest player to be linked with a move to Anfield. The Spaniard signed for Diego Simeone's side in 2019 for around £42 million from local rivals Real Madrid.

He recently signed a new deal to extend his stay at the Metropolitano Stadium until the summer of 2027. However, the report suggests that he could potentially leave this summer due to a positional shift in manager Diego Simeone’s system.

The Spanish international scored twice for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool in a famous 3-2 win in the Champions League in 2020. The 27-year-old is best known for his incredible versatility that allows him to play anywhere in midfield as well as at right-back.

He has made a total of 123 appearances for Diego Simeone's side till date, scoring 18 goals and providing 20 assists in the process.

The Spanish international had the best season of his career in 2020-21. He scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 45 games as Atletico Madrid won the La Liga title.

Jurgen Klopp would be demanding a response from his Liverpool side

Liverpool have looked like a shell of themselves compared to previous seasons so far this year.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a strong response from his side in the next few games as they certainly have what it takes to turn things around.

Faysal @elfayz_ Liverpool need to go all in for Marcos Llorente. He’s the perfect signing for em. Liverpool need to go all in for Marcos Llorente. He’s the perfect signing for em.

With key players missing due to injuries and Darwin Nunez suspended, things have not quite gone their way.

The Reds manager also has a major headache with his star defenders making individual and collective mistakes that have cost them in the first three games.

