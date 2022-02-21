Liverpool interested in signing 29-year-old Serie A star- Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool are believed to be interested in Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozović, as per reports from Spanish media outlet Fichajes.

The Croatian international's contract with the Nerazzurri will expire this summer and he is expected to leave the club on a free transfer.

It is therefore hardly a surprise to see such a quality midfielder being chased by other clubs in Europe.

The likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with an interest in the midfield dynamo in recent weeks. Liverpool have now added their name to the list.

Jurgen Klopp got to take a closer look at the former Dinamo Zagreb man when his side faced Inter Milan in the Champions League on February 15.

⚽️ @TheMidfieldRole Brozovic is so composed on the ball. Liverpool press with a narrow front 3, Jota keeping Brozovic in his cover shadow. The GK and CBs draw a player out and open a passing lane into Brozovic who turns and looks for a forward pass. Brozovic is so composed on the ball. Liverpool press with a narrow front 3, Jota keeping Brozovic in his cover shadow. The GK and CBs draw a player out and open a passing lane into Brozovic who turns and looks for a forward pass.

Despite Simeone Inzaghi's side losing the game to the Reds, Brozović still managed to catch the eye at the base of the midfield trio.

The Croatian will be playing at Anfield next month as the Italian champions will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 loss in the first leg of the round of 16 clash.

Brozović has been a brilliant servant to Inter Milan over the years since his switch to the San Siro from Dinamo Zagreb back in 2015.

The hard-working midfielder played a key role in the club's Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana triumph last season under Antonio Conte.

He has continued to flourish in the number six role under Inzaghi this season as Inter look to defend their Scudetto.

Is Brozović to Liverpool a good move for the Reds?

In recent years, Liverpool have not usually signed too many players in the age bracket for Brozović.

However, there have been some exceptions such as Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and James Milner when the Reds have signed older players.

The Merseyside club have made a name for themselves in recent years for making excellent value-for-money signings. Brozović on a free transfer certainly fits that criteria.

Liverpool FC @LFC What an impact from this man yesterday What an impact from this man yesterday 👏 https://t.co/C0dg2FCFiN

The Reds do have excellent strength in depth in the middle of the park with as many as eight players capable of filling in at midfield three.

However, Milner is already 36 and has his contract up for expiry in the summer while Henderson and Thiago are also in their thirties.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continue to be on the periphery of the first-team due to persistent injury problems. The Reds might opt to offload them should the right offer get tabled.

A versatile, experienced and extremely fit midfielder like Brozović on a free transfer would be a welcome addition to the Liverpool midfield.

Edited by Diptanil Roy