Liverpool interested in signing €35 million-rated Brazilian international: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian has attracted the attention of a number of the Premier League's top clubs thanks to his performances for Steven Gerrard's side.

According to Express Sport, Liverpool view Douglas Luiz as a potential long-term replacement for Fabinho.

Fabinho joined the Reds from AS Monaco in a deal worth £39 million in the summer of 2018. He has made 154 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored nine goals so far. Fabinho has helped Jurgen Klopp's side win a Premier League title, the EFL Cup, and a Champions League title.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder has been one of the standout players in recent years at Anfield but currently lacks cover and competition. Liverpool could therefore attempt to sign Luiz in the hope that he will provide cover for Fabinho and eventually develop into the former AS Monaco star's replacement.

Douglas Luiz rose joined Manchester City from Vasco de Gama in the summer of 2017. He was sent out on loan to Girona for two seasons to gain valuable first-team experience and regular playing time. After returning to Manchester City in 2019, Luiz secured a move to Aston Villa.

He was one of the standout performers for the Villains during his debut season with the club, scoring three goals in 42 appearances for the club in all competitions. Luiz has been in impressive form this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in 23 appearances for Steven Gerrard's side.

The defensive midfielder has formed an impressive partnership with Scotland international John McGinn at the center of the park. His performances have caught the eye of Premier League giants Liverpool.

Douglas Luiz's contract with Aston Villa is set to expire in 2023. The club could therefore be forced to sell the Brazilian this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. Reports suggest Luiz could be available for just €35 million this summer.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-are-… According to The Express, Liverpool are interested in signing Aston Villa defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz According to The Express, Liverpool are interested in signing Aston Villa defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz 🔴anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-are-…

Douglas Luiz could reject Liverpool's advances and opt to remain at Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League

Liverpool arguably possess one of the best squads in Europe. The Reds won the Carabao Cup this season and are just six points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table, with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's side. Jurgen Klopp's side have progressed to the last eight of the Champions League, and to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

A potential move to Anfield could prove to be enticing for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. The 23-year-old could, however, reject the Merseyside club's advances and opt to stay at Aston Villa.

The Brazilian is a regular starter for Steven Gerrard's side, but is likely to be Liverpool second-choice defensive midfielder behind Fabinho if he joins the club.

𝐀𝐕𝐅𝐂 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦 🦁 @AVFCLatam Douglas Luiz vs. Liverpool:



- 90 minutes

- 65 touches

- 37/44 passes completed

- 9/12 ground duels won

- 5/5 long passes completed

- 3/5 tackles completed

- 2/2 dribbles completed

- 6 recoveries

- 2 fouls won



Good job, 🏻 Douglas Luiz vs. Liverpool:- 90 minutes- 65 touches- 37/44 passes completed- 9/12 ground duels won- 5/5 long passes completed- 3/5 tackles completed- 2/2 dribbles completed- 6 recoveries- 2 fouls wonGood job, @dgoficial 📊 Douglas Luiz vs. Liverpool:- 90 minutes- 65 touches- 37/44 passes completed- 9/12 ground duels won- 5/5 long passes completed- 3/5 tackles completed- 2/2 dribbles completed- 6 recoveries- 2 fouls wonGood job, @dgoficial! 🔝💪🏻 https://t.co/26DzHrH9vX

Aston Villa also seem to be heading in the right direction under Steven Gerrard. The club are currently sitting in eleventh place in the Premier League table, but have shown signs of improvement since Gerrard took over the reigns at the club in early November. Luiz could therefore opt to stay at Villa Park and be part of Gerrard's project with the club.

Edited by Diptanil Roy