Liverpool interested in signing Borussia Dortmund target on a free transfer as Roberto Firmino's heir: Reports

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Daichi Kamada is on Liverpool’s list of potential purchases for the summer, German outlet Sport1's chief reporter, Patrick Berger, has claimed. Kamada, who is also on Borussia Dortmund’s radar, could be a versatile successor to soon-to-become free agent Robert Firmino.

Firmino has been one of the Reds’ main protagonists in the Jurgen Klopp era. However, due to recurring injuries, the Brazilian has spent a lot of time on the sidelines in the 2022-23 season. Firmino has featured in 25 games for the Anfield outfit this season, scoring nine times and claiming four assists across competitions.

Firmino’s contract is set to expire in June 2023. And while the Merseysiders are reportedly keen to extend his stay, the 31-year-old is yet to put pen to paper. If the player and the club ultimately decide to part ways, Japanese international Kamada could be an excellent replacement.

According to Berger, the 26-year-old is on Liverpool’s wishlist, but Borussia Dortmund is currently the frontrunner for his services. Berger said on the Expert Insight show for The Redmen TV:

“I heard that he is also one of the players on the list for Liverpool. But he is keen, as I’m told, to move to Borussia Dortmund as a free agent.”

Kamada, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, is also capable of playing in midfield. Considering the Reds’ lack of options in the middle of the park, Kamada could turn out to be an excellent addition to the squad.

Additionally, Kamada has been in impressive form in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 13 times and providing five assists in 31 games in all competitions. Klopp’s team's main challenge would be to persuade Kamada to change his mind, and Borussia Dortmund is unlikely to sit still and watch.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants supporters to make Anfield a fortress on Sunday

In Wednesday’s (1 March) hard-fought 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Anfield faithful were vocal from start to finish, cheering Liverpool’s every successful move and unnerving Wolves with their jeers. Jurgen Klopp has urged them to deliver once again when their bitterest rivals Manchester United come to town for their Premier League appointment on Sunday, 5 March.

Mo Salah has scored 20+ goals in each of his six seasons with Liverpool 2017-18: 442018-19: 272019-20: 232020-21: 312021-22: 312022-23: 20Mo Salah has scored 20+ goals in each of his six seasons with Liverpool 2017-18: 44 ⚽2018-19: 27 ⚽2019-20: 23 ⚽2020-21: 31 ⚽2021-22: 31 ⚽2022-23: 20 ⚽Mo Salah has scored 20+ goals in each of his six seasons with Liverpool 💥 https://t.co/oJSVhgz2Z4

Speaking to the press after the game, Klopp hailed the Anfield effect.

“It’s [Manchester United] a home game, it’s Anfield. I thought Anfield proved a point again tonight, it was super, super enjoyable. It felt like a proper unit, all together – I love that,” Klopp said.

He added:

“That’s what we need again on Sunday.”

Goals from Virgil van Dijk (73 minutes) and Mohamed Salah (77 minutes) propelled the Reds to the victory over Wolves. They currently find themselves in sixth place, 10 points adrift of third-placed Manchester United.

