Liverpool interested in signing Juventus superstar on a free transfer in 2022: Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala on a free transfer next summer. The Reds are believed to be keeping tabs on the Argentine's situation in Turin.

Dybala is in the final year of his contract at Juventus and Liverpool are interested in signing him on a free transfer at the end of the season. The Reds will have to wait as reports have also suggested that the Argentine might be close to a new deal with the Serie A club.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano had earlier reported that a deal had been agreed between Juventus and Dybala in principle.

Verbal agreement on five year deal reached weeks ago. Paulo Dybala on timing for his new contract announcement: “Right now the club has other things to resolve so for now we can wait on this, whats happening now is more important than my contract”, he told DAZN. ⚪️🇦🇷 #Juventus Verbal agreement on five year deal reached weeks ago. Paulo Dybala on timing for his new contract announcement: “Right now the club has other things to resolve so for now we can wait on this, whats happening now is more important than my contract”, he told DAZN. ⚪️🇦🇷 #JuventusVerbal agreement on five year deal reached weeks ago.

Reports further claimed the new deal would see Dybala sign a five-year extension, starting next summer. The 28-year-old forward joined Juventus in 2015 from Parma for £36 million.

He has scored 108 goals in 269 appearances in all competitions for Juventus. The Argentine has also won 12 trophies for the Italian side and is presently their most experienced attacker in the squad.

Liverpool will be a formidable team if they can sign Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala will add plenty of depth to the already potent attacking line-up at Liverpool. The Reds already have the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota as recognized forwards. Adding Dybala would only increase their versatility in the final third.

The Argentina international can play in any of the three positions on the frontline, much like the rest of the Liverpool forwards. Moreover, Liverpool's plan to sign him on a free transfer would also allow them to save a substantial amount. It would permit the Reds to pursue players in other positions to bolster their squad.

The addition of Dybala would also allow Liverpool more leverage while negotiating new contracts for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. Both African players have been linked to several other clubs and adding Dybala would soften the blow on Liverpool.

However, a move appears less than likely as Dybala's latest official statement on the matter seemed that of a player committed to Juventus. When asked about his contract extension, he had said:

"Right now the club has other things to resolve so for now we can wait on this, what's happening now is more important than my contract."

