Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid star with £86 million price-tag: Reports

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Silva de Goes is attracting interest from Premier League giants Liverpool ahead of the summer, according to Spanish newspaper SPORT.

Madrid are widely expected to snap up Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer this summer. The Frenchman's arrival would cast doubt on the futures of a few players in the Spanish capital, with Rodrygo being one of them.

Rodrygo is contracted to Los Blancos until 2028 and has a €1 billion release clause. The report in Spain claims that the La Liga leaders have no plans to sell the Brazil international. However, the forward will not be short of options should the situation change in the summer.

Liverpool are among a host of clubs interested in acquiring the 23-year-old's services. The Anfield outfit have already enquired about his situation, according to the aforementioned source.

The Reds could enter the market for a new attacker this summer, with Luis Diaz linked with a move to PSG. Mohamed Salah's age and contract (ends 2025) situation give them another reason to probe a move for Rodrygo, who can operate across the front three.

Liverpool, though, are not the only club to have expressed an interest in the Brazilian, who is valued at £86 million. Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are also said to be monitoring his situation at Santiago Bernabeu.

All the interested clubs are aware of the challenges of luring Rodrygo away from Real Madrid. The player, for his part, is determined to stay and fight for his place in the starting XI despite Mbappe's impending arrival.

The Spanish giants signed Rodrygo from Brazilian club Santos for €45 million in 2019. The attacker has since made 206 appearances across competitions for them, racking up 50 goals and 40 assists and winning nine trophies.

Real Madrid monitoring Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Trent Alexander-Arnold's situation at Liverpool. The Englishman has been a key player for the Reds since his breakthrough in 2016 and was named their vice-captain last summer. However, his contract expires in 2025 as things stand.

There are no signs that the Merseyside-based club will look to cash in on Alexander-Arnold this summer. The player's stance, meanwhile, remains unclear at this stage. However, talks over a new deal are yet to begin.

Madrid could, therefore, look to take advantage of the situation by luring Alexander-Arnold to Spain. The right-back could unite with England teammate Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu.