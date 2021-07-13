Liverpool interested in signing Serie A midfielder with £80 million price tag - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer despite his price tag.

As per Calciomercato, Liverpool are keen to replace Gini Wijnaldum with Milinkovic-Savic, but will have to pay around £80 million to sign the Serbian.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now. The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have wanted to sign him in the past but were priced out of a move.

The Serbian has been in good form for Lazio and new manager Maurizio Sarri sees him as integral to his plans for next season.

Only a big offer will tempt Lazio into selling Milinkovic-Savic, so it remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a move for the midfielder.

Jürgen Klopp’s side have limited funds this summer, and having signed Ibrahima Konate for a fee of around £35 million, the Reds may first have to sell some of their fringe players to sign new ones.

Milinkovic-Savic would be a good long-term addition to Liverpool

If they can afford him, Milinkovic-Savic would be a quality replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who left on a free transfer to join the riches of Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Liverpool’s midfield is well stacked, the duo of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are injury-prone.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been inconsistent and it remains to be seen if Thiago can go an entire season without picking up any injuries.

Naby Keita, who was expected to become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s system, has struggled with injuries as well. It remains to be seen if he will be at the club next season.

The need to add someone like Milinkovic-Savic is imperative to ensure the Reds don’t have another season like the 2020-21 campaign when they were hamstrung by a lot of injuries in one area of the pitch.

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the most consistent performers in Serie A for several years now, and he would be a quality addition to the Liverpool midfield with his tenacity and passing ability.

