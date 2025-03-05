Liverpool join Chelsea in €70m pursuit of 20-year-old Bundesliga ace: Reports

Liverpool and Chelsea are locked in a battle to sign Jamie Gittens, according to Sky Germany. The English forward has been in superb form this season for Borussia Dortmund, registering 11 goals and four assists from 37 games.

Ad

His efforts have already earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues expected to upgrade their attack this summer. Winger Mykhaylo Mudryk remains away from action after failing a doping test and the London giants are likely to move him on.

Jadon Sancho has also failed to impress since arriving on loan from Manchester United last summer. Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling are away on loan and not part of Chelsea's future plans.

Ad

Trending

The Blues are reportedly planning to bring in Gittens to add more firepower to their frontline. The London giants have invested in talented young footballers of late and the 20-year-old fits their transfer strategy too.

Borussia Dortmund reportedly want €100 million for their prized asset although a move could be done for €60-70 million. Gitten is also ready to move to the Premier League but interest from Liverpool could ruin Chelsea's plans.

Ad

The Reds are sweating on the future of Mohamed Salah, whose contract at Anfield expires at the end of this season. The Merseyside outfit remains engaged in talks to tie the 32-year-old down to a new deal but are yet to taste success.

Liverpool are keeping their options open and have identified Gittens as a replacement for the Egyptian. The Reds apparently have their eyes on Kingsley Coman as well for the job.

Ad

Are Chelsea eyeing a Liverpool ace?

Jamie Gittens

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to The Mirror. The Blues are unimpressed with Robert Sanchez, who has been error-prone this season.

Ad

The Spanish goalkeeper has registered four clean sheets in 22 games this season and recently lost his No. 1 place to Filip Jorgensen. However, the west London outfit are looking for an upgrade in the position this summer and are among the clubs eyeing Kelleher.

The 26-year-old has deputized well for Alisson this season, registering eight clean sheets from 17 games across competitions. However, his contract expires at the end of next season and Liverpool are apparently willing to let him go for £30-40 million.

The Reds have already signed Giorgi Mamardashvili as Alisson's understudy, with the Georgian set to arrive this summer. As such, Chelsea could have the chance to prise Kelleher away from Anfield at the end of this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback