Liverpool join Chelsea and Real Madrid in race to sign versatile attacker: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to provide competition to Chelsea and Real Madrid in their pursuit of Deportivo Guadalajara forward Alexis Vega.

Vega, 24, has been a crucial first-team starter for Guadalajara since arriving from Toluca for £8 million in 2019. He has netted 24 goals and laid out 23 assists in 121 overall appearances for the Liga MX outfit. Vega has a contract until June 2024 with his current club.

A versatile attacker blessed with pace and flair, the Mexico international is naturally a left-sided winger. However, he is also adept at operating as both a centre-forward and a right-sided winger.

As per GiveMeSport, Vega has popped up on the radar of UEFA Champions League clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tigres UANL are also believed to be interested in the player, who has been named twice in the Liga MX's All-Star team.

Liverpool are said to be on the hunt for a forward in the near future as the club is currently facing an injury crisis in the offensive department. The Reds have used the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones in wide positions in the absence of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are also expected to sign a reliable forward in the winter transfer window, with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech failing to cement a first-team place.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also on the search for a new backup forward. Both Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are believed to have reached the end of their stints at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid eye move for Chelsea and Liverpool target to replace Luka Modric

As per Fichajes, Real Madrid are considering a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool, as a replacement for Luka Modric.

Modric, who turned 37 in September this year, is expected to leave the club in the coming seasons. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has identified Caicedo as an ideal successor to the Croatian due to his technical quality, versatile nature and physical profile.

Caicedo, who is valued in the region of £68 million, has a contract until June 2025 at the Amex Stadium. So far, he has netted two goals and laid out two assists in 23 overall games for the Seagulls.

A dynamic presence in the centre of the park, Caicedo has started all 13 of his team's Premier League matches in the ongoing season.

Poll : 0 votes