Liverpool join Manchester United and Arsenal in heated race for striker with 20 league goals this season: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for on-loan Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. As reported by Caught Offside, the Reds have earmarked the Nigeria international as the potential replacement for Darwin Nunez.

Osimhen has been a coveted player in recent years following his stellar showings in Napoli colors. He is currently on loan at Galatasaray from the Serie A giants and has no future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The 26-year-old has a £62 million release clause in his contract at the Naples club which should not be a problem for any of his suitors. Apart from Liverpool, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with his services in the past.

Osimhen established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in the world during his time at Napoli following his reported €70 million move from Lille. He played a key role in their Serie A triumph in 2022-23 and was named Serie A Footballer of the Year in 2023.

The Manchester United and Arsenal target scored 76 goals and provided 12 assists in 133 appearances for Napoli. He has been pretty impressive for Galatasaray on loan this season, contributing with 26 goals and five assists in 30 games.

Liverpool reportedly want Osimhen to replace misfiring Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez. The Reds signed the 25-year-old in a club-record £85 million deal in 2022, but he has struggled to contribute consistently.

Nunez has only scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 40 appearances this season. He has made a total of 136 appearances for the Merseyside giants till date having contributed with 40 goals and 24 assists.

Liverpool and Arsenal join the race for Manchester United target

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly joined the race for Manchester United target Rayan Ait-Nouri. Ait-Nouri has been impressive for Wolves since joining the Midlands club from Angers in 2021 for a reported fee of £10 million.

Ait-Nouri is capable of playing either as a left-back or a left wing-back and is particularly impressive while going forward. With Wolves sitting 17th in the table, it looks incredibly likely that the Algeria international will leave Molineux this summer.

Ait-Nouri has scored four goals and provided five assists in 32 appearances across competitions this season. Valued at £40 million, the 23-year-old is the subject of interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

