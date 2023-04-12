Liverpool join race to sign Arsenal target from European giants this summer - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Times reports that the Merseysiders have cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. They have been put off by BvB's £100 million valuation of the teenager.

The Reds are now set to explore alternatives and Gravenberch, 20, is an option. The Dutch midfielder is also admired by Arsenal and could look to leave the Allianz Arena amid a lack of game time.

Gravenberch has started just one match in the Bundesliga since joining the Bavarians from Ajax last summer for €18.5 million. He has made 26 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The Dutchman admitted that although he wants to be successful with Bayern, he needs more game time. He said (via 90min):

"I'd rather succeed at Bayern (than leave). But if that doesn’t work out and I don’t get opportunities, then maybe I should look elsewhere. At the moment, however, I’m not so concerned with that and I hope that I can change my situation at Bayern."

Gravenberch was highly coveted last summer following an impressive spell at Ajax. He featured 103 times for the Eredivisie side, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists. The Dutch midfielder is a good progressive passer of the ball and can also play in a holding role.

Liverpool are widely expected to make several changes to their midfield and Gravenberch may be one of two or three additions. Meanwhile, Arsenal will be looking to strengthen their midfield as they return to UEFA Champions League football for the first time since 2017.

Gravenberch has four years left on his contract with Bayern, having only arrived last summer. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €30 million.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold wants to use Arsenal draw as catalyst for strong finish to the season

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) wants his side to build on their draw with Arsenal.

Liverpool staged a superb comeback on Sunday (April 9) to draw 2-2 with league leaders Arsenal at Anfield. They were 2-0 down in the 42nd-minute courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side hit back through Mohamed Salah's goal on the stroke of half-time. Roberto Firmino then clinched a draw late on after Salah had missed a penalty.

Alexander-Arnold has urged his side to use their inspired performance against Arsenal to finish the season on a high. He told Liverpool's official website:

"We take the point and try to improve it next week. We've got a full week to go and train, and that's what we need to go and do."

Alexander-Arnold added:

"We have our targets and it's going to be difficult to get Champions League football now I think. But it's still mathematically possible, so as long as that's possible then that's what we go for."

It was an impressive fightback from the Merseysiders, who are aiming to finish a difficult season on a high. They sit eighth in the league, 12 points off the top four with nine games remaining.

