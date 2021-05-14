Liverpool join Real Madrid in hunt for superstar forward - Reports

Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the elite European clubs chasing the signature of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé. As the summer transfer window approaches, Mbappe's links to various European clubs have intensified.

Real Madrid are hoping to make Kylian Mbappe their marquee signing this summer while Liverpool are hoping to bring in a fresh face as their frontline have underperformed this season.

Liverpool & Real Madrid remain interested in a deal for Kylian Mbappé, according to @mohamedbouhafsi. https://t.co/c4TXQ6OIFg — Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 14, 2021

Liverpool and Real Madrid ready to break the bank to sign Kylian Mbappé

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid look set to spend big in order to sign Kylian Mbappé this summer. French outlet RMC Sport's correspondent Mohamed Bouhafsi recently spoke about Mbappe's situation in a Facebook Live interview.

Bouhafsi revealed that there are Liverpool and Madrid are the only two clubs that could realistically sign Mbappe this summer. He also had the following to say about the rumours linking Mbappe to Real Madrid:

“Outside of PSG, there are potentially two clubs for Mbappe, Liverpool and Real Madrid. We are talking about Real Madrid, who have been keeping some funds for Kylian Mbappé for several seasons now."

Real Madrid are in dire need of a young and fresh centre-forward. Los Blancos have been heavily reliant on an aging Karim Benzema for their goals this season.

They have tried to sign a replacement in both windows this season to no success. The Spanish giants have only managed to sign Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz in this period.

Kylian Mbappé has been PSG's main man for 3 seasons now. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Mohamed Bouhafsi has also suggested that Liverpool are keen on signing the young Frenchman, saying:

"Liverpool, who have not necessarily spent loads in recent years, are very interested in the idea of signing Kylian Mbappé.”

Liverpool are looking to spend big on Kylian Mbappe as their famous front-three of Robert Firminho, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah are all nearing their thirties.

Under the ownership of the Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool have a sell-to-buy policy. This means if Liverpool want to sign Mbappe, they will need to offload a big-name player to generate funds.

Champions League exit has left Real Madrid struggling and more desperate than ever for Kylian Mbappe https://t.co/Hz0KBYbZNT — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe was seen modeling PSG's new home kit for the 2021-22 season. This would indicate that the French superstar is ready to stay in Paris for at least another year.

With Neymar extending his contract until 2025, Mbappe might follow suit and dent Real Madrid and Liverpool's hopes of securing his signature.