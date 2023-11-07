Liverpool join Tottenham Hotspur in race to sign Premier League star who could be a free agent next summer: Reports

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in the race to sign Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly.

Kelly, 25, is in the final year of his contract at the Vitality Stadium. According to Football Insider, the Cherries could be forced into accepting a January bid to avoid the player leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Kelly is apparently also admired by AC Milan. He can play as a left-back and a center-back and has made 124 appearances for Bournemouth since his £13 million move from Bristol City in 2019.

The Reds are supposedly in the market for a versatile defender. Spurs, meanwhile, could lose Eric Dier on a free transfer next year, with the Times claiming that Sporting CP are keeping a close eye on him.

Kelly has played eight times across competitions for the Premier League outfit this term and has captained his team in their last two league games. The Cherries are, meanwhile, languishing in 18th in the table with six points from 11 games so far while Spurs and Liverpool are in the top three.

A move to either of the two aforementioned clubs could, hence, give Kelly a real chance at making his bow in European competitions.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur fail to win in the Premier League

Both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur had a disappointing week in the Premier League. Spurs came into gameweek 11 at the top of the table.

But they slipped to second after losing 4-1 to Chelsea in north London on 6 November, with two of their players being sent off within the first hour of the game. Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

Things started to unravel for Spurs just after the 30-minute mark, when Cristian Romero was sent off for a foul inside the box. Cole Palmer converted the resulting penalty before Destiny Udogie was given his marching orders 10 minutes into the second half.

Nicolas Jackson capitalized on Spurs' high line and scored a second-half hat-trick to register a famous win for Chelsea. Spurs are now second in the table with 26 points and are no longer the only unbeaten team in the league.

Manchester City sit atop the table with 27 points after a comfortable 6-1 win against Bournemouth. Liverpool, meanwhile, were expected to beat Luton Town away from home but needed a late stoppage-time equalizer from Luis Diaz to secure a 1-1 draw. They are now third in the table with 24 points to their name.