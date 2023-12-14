Liverpool keen on bringing long-term target to the Anfield club in January - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are keen on bringing long-standing midfield target Khephren Thuram to the club in January.

The son of 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, Khephren has earned plaudits for his displays at Nice. He is known for his playing style off the ball and his ability to protect the ball efficiently.

The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances across competitions so far this season. He has played 150 games for the club since making his first-team debut in 2019, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists. Thuram has also represented France's senior team once in his career.

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai in the summer. Jurgen Klopp, however, could look to add another midfielder to his squad's rankings.

Thuram has been a long-term target for the Reds. According to the Calciomercato report, a move for the Frenchman could be on the cards in January. Thuram has a deal with the French club until the end of the 2024-25 season and has an estimated market value of €40 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Moises Caicedo reveals why he joined Chelsea instead of Liverpool

Chelsea signed Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported British record transfer fee of £115 million in the summer. While the Ecuadorian was also linked with a move to Liverpool, he ended up at Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo has now revealed that Chelsea contacted him first and despite the Reds showing interest, it was too late as he had already made his pick. Caicedo said (via Echo):

"I chose Chelsea because I was talking with them first and then it was impossible not to choose them. They were with me, supporting me because in the summer I suffered a lot because it was complicated to leave Brighton."

Caicedo added:

"They were with me. In the last moment, Liverpool called me but it was late. It was too late, you know? I wanted to play for Chelsea and the people that worked here were with me through every moment and it was tough to say no to Chelsea."

Caicedo made a reputation as one of the best young defensive midfielders during his time at Brighton. Since the Blues spent an eye-watering amount on him, the 22-year-old has made 17 appearances for the club.