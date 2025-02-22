Liverpool keen on signing 21-year-old Brazilian sensation following failed January to Premier League side: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing highly-rated Brazilian right-back Wesley Franca. As reported by Brazilian outlet UOL via Liverpool World, the Reds are considering a move for the Flamengo defender amid uncertainty over Trent Alexander-Arnold's future.

Wesley has been a key player for Flamengo since joining Rubro-Negro in 2020 from Atletico Tubarao. He has made 113 appearances for the Brazilian outfit so far scoring twice while setting up four goals.

The 21-year-old has helped Flamengo win three trophies so far and is reportedly set to be handed his first senior cap soon. The young full-back is expected to be in Dorival Júnior's squad for the Selecao's upcoming games against Colombia and Argentina next month.

Arne Slot's side boasts arguably the most creative right-back in their ranks in the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, the Reds' vice-captain's contract expires this summer and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid this summer and Los Blancos even made a failed attempt to sign him in January. Liverpool also have Conor Bradley in their ranks who has shown that he is more than capable of playing at the highest level when he has been given a chance.

Should the Reds lose Alexander-Arnold, they will reportedly move for Wesley Franca to provide competition for Bradley. However, the Merseyside giants are expected to face competition from Bournemouth and Aston Villa for the youngster's signature.

Liverpool star has three demands for a potential move to Barcelona: Reports

Liverpool star Luis Diaz reportedly has three conditions for Barcelona if the Blaugrana make a move for him this summer. As reported by El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez (via Football365), the Colombia international has offered himself to the Blaugrana but has three demands.

Diaz's first condition is Barcelona must sign him in July so that he gets to have a pre-season under Hansi Flick. He also wants significantly higher wages than what he is currently on at Anfield.

The 28-year-old also wants Barcelona not to sign another attacker so that he does not have much competition for a starting spot. The Colombian joined Liverpool in January 2022 in a deal worth a reported £37.5 million and has so far scored 37 goals and provided 16 assists in 137 games.

He has slipped down behind Cody Gakpo in the pecking order on the left flank this season. He has scored 13 goals and produced three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

