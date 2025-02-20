Liverpool star sets three demands for potential summer transfer to Barcelona: Reports

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has reportedly set three demands for a potential move to Barcelona in the summer. As reported by El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez (via Football365), the Colombia international has offered himself to Barca in the summer.

Alvarez has claimed that the 28-year-old has told Barcelona sporting director Deco that he would love to move to Camp Nou in the summer. La Blaugrana have been linked with the fleet-footed winger a number of times in the past and reportedly see him as an alternative to Nico Williams.

The Catalan giants would reportedly have to splash €70 million for the Liverpool attacker's signature. However, the former FC Porto star has given Barca three conditions if they have to sign him in the summer.

Diaz's first condition is that the transfer must go through in July so that he can easily settle in at Camp Nou following a full pre-season. His second demand is to have a significantly higher package than what he currently earns at Anfield.

The final condition for a move to Barcelona is the club must not sign another attacker this summer. The Colombian reportedly does not want competition for places and wants to be a regular and undisputed starter.

Liverpool signed Diaz from FC Porto in January 2022 in a deal worth a reported £37.5 million. The winger has been a key player for the Reds since but it is understood that Reds boss Arne Slot would be open to letting him go.

Cody Gakpo has overtaken the 28-year-old as Slot's favored option on the left wing this season. The Colombian has often been used as a false nine by Slot in Diogo Jota's absence due to injury.

Diaz has so far made 134 appearances for the Merseyside giants scoring 37 times while producing 16 assists. He has 13 goals and three assists to his name in 36 appearances this season.

Barcelona ready to sell Liverpool target this summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offload Frenkie de Jong this summer amid interest from Liverpool and Paris Sain-Germain (PSG). The Netherlands international's current deal at Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2026 and he is yet to sign an extension.

Expectations were massive from De Jong when he signed for La Blaugrana in a deal worth a reported €86 million in 2019 from Ajax. However, the midfielder has not exactly set the world alight during his time at the Catalan club.

The technically gifted midfielder has made 237 appearances for the Catalan outfit, scoring 19 times while providing 22 assists. The Liverpool target has helped Barcelona win four trophies, including one LaLiga title.

