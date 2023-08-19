Liverpool keen on signing 23-year-old defender as Virgil van Dijk's partner - Reports

Liverpool could step up efforts to sign Torino defender Perr Schuurs as they look to sign a new center-back before the transfer window closes, according to Football Insider.

The Reds have been focused on revamping their midfield all summer, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner leaving. The English giants signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million early on. They also acquired Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart for around £16 million this week.

Liverpool are now prepared to turn their attention towards signing a left-sided center-back, according to the aforementioned source. They were previously linked with Micky van de Ven and Goncalo Inacio. However, the former has joined Tottenham Hotspur and the latter has extended his deal at Sporting CP.

Schuurs is, therefore, considered a realistic target for the Merseyside-based club ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1, as per the report. The Torino defender is expected to cost £30 million, thus making him a feasible candidate for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Reds captain Van Dijk is a huge admirer of Schuurs, although he is yet to make his senior debut for the Netherlands. It appears that the Premier League giants, who also have Cody Gakpo in their ranks, want to unite the Dutchmen at Anfield this season.

Schuurs, 23, joined Italian club Torino from Eredivisie giants Ajax for £8 million last summer. He has gone on to make 34 appearances across competitions for the Serie A outfit, helping them keep 11 clean sheets and contributing towards three goals.

The Turin-based club are under no pressure to sell Schuurs, as he is contracted to them until 2026. However, a significant offer from a club like Liverpool could persuade them to cash in on the central defender.

Perr Schuurs not the only defender on Liverpool's shortlist

Liverpool are seemingly willing to put their resources into signing a defender in the final stretch of the window after focusing on strengthening their midfield all summer. Torino's Perr Schuurs has emerged as a realistic target for the Anfield outfit. However, the Dutchman is not the only player on their shortlist.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the Reds are interested in Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie. The Ecuadorian, though, is contracted to the German club until 2027, having signed a new deal in February. It is also worth noting that he is currently sidelined with an injury.

Stade Rennes defender Arthur Theate has also been mooted as an option for Jurgen Klopp's side by L'EQUIPE. However, the Ligue 1 are likely to demand a hefty sum for the Belgian.