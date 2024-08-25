Liverpool keen on signing Ligue1 star to bolster attack - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in Ligue 1 attacker Jonathan David as they look to bolster their attacking ranks. As claimed by Caught Offside (via TBR Football), Arne Slot has set his sights on the in-demand Lille striker.

The report states that David is wanted by a host of clubs from across Europe such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Napoli. In fact, Napoli have even agreed personal terms with the Canada international but are struggling to meet Lille's asking price.

It has been claimed that both Liverpool and Arsenal are now looking to take advantage of the situation and launch a move for the attacker. David has been exceptional for Lille since joining the Ligue 1 side in 2020 in a reported €30 million move from Gent.

The 24-year-old has scored 87 goals and provided 19 assists in 188 appearances for Lille till date. He played a key role in helping Les Dogues secure both Ligue 1 title and Trophée des Champions in 2021.

David's style of play makes him a perfect attacker for most modern-day managers who like to play front-footed fluid football. He is capable of playing either as a number nine or as a second striker and can also play as a number 10.

The Canada international has been a lethal goalscorer during his stint at both Gent and Lille but he is also equally comfortable in creating chances for his teammates. Capped 54 times for his country, he has scored 28 goals and produced 16 assists at international level.

Liverpool have no shortage of quality or depth in the attacking department with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in their ranks. However, David could be a solid long-term addition to the Reds, especially with Salah's long-term future up in the air.

Jurgen Klopp offers his verdict on new Liverpool manager Arne Slot's style of football

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered his thoughts on how the Reds have fared under his successor Arne Slot so far. While Slot is still in his early days at the Merseyside club, he has made a good first impression at the club.

Despite stepping into the shoes of one of the greatest managers of the modern era, Slot has looked comfortable at Anfield so far. After a solid pre-season, the Reds started their Premier League season with a brilliant 2-0 win over Ipswich Town last week.

When asked about his verdict of Slot's style of play, Jurgen Klopp had nothing but praise for the Dutchman. He told ESPN Netherlands, as quoted by The Kop Times:

“I like his football a lot [how he] played it with, with [Feyenoord], so that’s really good. I saw the Sevilla game, the preseason friendly at Anfield — big parts of it were really good. And the league game [against Ipswich], the second half was obviously really good."

The German added:

"But it’s not important that I like it, you can see he is a very good coach and the team, I know now better than most, is a really good squad, is a really good team. So it’ll work out really well.”

Arne Slot is yet to make a single addition to the Liverpool squad he inherited from Klopp in the summer. However, the Dutchman has insisted that he is fully content with the quality of the squad at his disposal.

