Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing 18-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro from French giants LOSC Lille. According to Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the Reds will compete with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid and Manchester United for the French youngster's signature.

Yoro truly broke into Lille's senior squad last season, making 13 appearances in Ligue 1 and two in the Coupe de France. This season, however, he emerged as one of the best defenders in the league, helping his side keep 20 clean sheets in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Expand Tweet

Due to Ibrahima Konate's poor displays towards the end of the 2023-24 campaign and Joel Matip's contract expiring, Liverpool are pushing for a centre-back signing in the summer.

The Reds' owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have hired a new recruitment team to assist incoming manager Arne Slot in building a capable team around their existing superstars.

To fill the void in defense, the recruitment team seems to have suggested names like Willian Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt and David Hancko of Feyenoord. However, it seems like Yoro is the top-most name on their wishlist.

Writing on his website, Di Marzio claimed that Liverpool have 'inserted themselves strongly' into the race to the Frenchman's signature over 'the last few hours'.

With the emergence of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley, the Reds' defense seems to be heading towards a full revamp with the youngsters set to take over. Yoro could be the perfect complement for Liverpool's existing batch of academy stars as they look to build a squad for the present and the future.

"He is very ambitious but very disciplined" - When Lille boss Paulo Fonseca praised Liverpool target Leny Yoro

LOSC Lille manager Paulo Fonseca had praised star youngster Leny Yoro, who has been the subject of interest from many top European clubs over the last six months.

Yoro helped Lille finish in fourth place in Ligue 1 and qualify for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. He played 32 games in the league this season, playing a vital role in the league's joint-third-best defense (15 clean sheets, 34 goals conceded in 34 games).

Talking to BBC Sport in April, the Portuguese tactician said:

"I believe Leny [Yoro] in the next year will be at one of the best clubs in Europe. He started here at 16 with us. He is very ambitious but very disciplined. He grew a lot but he is a kid with a big maturity, with big quality. He's very focused, very concentrated, he wants to learn every day and I have no doubt in modern football he will be one of the best central defenders in the world."

With PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool interested in signing Yoro in the summer, the race for his signature is expected to be extremely competitive.