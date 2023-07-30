Liverpool keen to speed things up and sign Chelsea target - Reports

Liverpool are making significant strides in their pursuit of the highly-rated defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is also on Chelsea's radar. The 19-year-old Belgium international, who plays for Southampton, has caught the attention of top clubs. However, it appears the Reds are taking the lead in the race to secure his services.

According to Rudy Galetti's report (via HITC), the Merseyside giants have been persistent in their efforts to sign Lavia. After their initial bid was turned down, the club has upped its game with a second, more enticing offer and is looking to speed things up. On the other hand, Chelsea's interest has been acknowledged, but they have not entered into active negotiations with Southampton for the young talent.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola previously hailed Lavia as "incredible," further adding to the allure surrounding the player. With 29 Premier League appearances already under his belt, Lavia has proven his worth on the pitch.

Liverpool's urgency in acquiring Lavia is driven by the fast-approaching new Premier League season. Manager Jurgen Klopp will want to have a cohesive squad well before the opening games, allowing him ample time to integrate the young midfielder into the team.

Competing with Chelsea for Lavia's signature is a situation the Reds would prefer to avoid. A bidding war could lead to an inflated price for the player, which the club is keen to prevent.

Anfield's ambitions for the upcoming season are clear: a strong push for a top-four finish in the Premier League and potentially challenging for the title. Securing promising talents like Lavia would bolster their chances of achieving these objectives. They are acting swiftly to secure the young midfielder's signing but will remain wary about Chelsea also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Liverpool set to submit bid for former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen

Liverpool are not giving up in their pursuit of former Blues defender Andreas Christensen. After their initial €30 million offer was swiftly rejected by his current club Barcelona, the Reds are now ready to submit a second bid worth €50 million. This is according to outlet Nacional (via Football 365).

The Denmark international joined Barca last summer, making the switch from Chelsea after the expiration of his contract. During his impressive stint at Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old played a crucial role in the Blues' success, contributing to their continental and domestic triumphs. He has also helped Barcelona to a La Liga title.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly recognizes the need to bolster the defensive lineup. With Joel Matip's contract entering its final year and Joe Gomez facing a dip in form last season, Liverpool are eager to secure reinforcements at the back.