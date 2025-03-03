Liverpool keeping close tabs on 22-year-old Eredivisie sensation ahead of potential summer deal: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping close tabs on Ajax defender Anton Gaaei ahead of a potential summer transfer. The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the highly-rated right-backs in Europe, and the Reds are monitoring his performance.

As per TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey, the Premier League side had their scouts watching the Danish defender recently. Liverpool's interest in Gaaei comes amid Trent Alexander-Arnold's uncertain future at Anfield.

The Englishman's contract is due to expire in the summer and he has yet to sign an extension. Alexander-Arnold has been heavily courted by Real Madrid. His failure to pen a new deal suggests that he could be running down his contract to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer.

Gaaei could be an ideal replacement at right-back should Alexander-Arnold eventually leave Liverpool. The Ajax defender has shown huge potential and could adapt well to Premier League football with his physicality and technical abilities. He has been a regular for his club this season, contributing a goal and five assists in 31 matches across competitions.

Whether Alexander-Arnold leaves Anfield or not, acquiring the services of a young and talented fullback like Gaaei will be a huge addition for the Reds. The move will also be a step up in the player's career, offering him the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Liverpool identify Belgian youngster as potential replacement for Mohamed Saalah - Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Liverpool are monitoring Ajax's youngster Mika Godts as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward is in the final few months of his contract with the Reds and has yet to extend his stay.

With Salah's future at Anfield unknown at the moment, the Merseyside club have begun to scout for potential replacements. Godts, 19, has caught the club's attention following his impressive performance in the Eredivisie this season.

The Belgium star, who joined Ajax from Jong Genk in 2023, has registered eight goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions this term. His dribbling abilities, pace, and ball control have seen him being likened to former Belgium international Eden Hazard.

