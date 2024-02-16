Liverpool keeping tabs on 19-year-old star from PL rivals Sheffield United: Reports

Liverpool are now keeping tabs on Sheffield United's 19-year-old talent Oliver Arblaster. The midfielder has spent a productive first half of the season on loan at League One's Port Vale. His performances for the side are believed to have garnered attention from the Reds, according to Anfield Watch (via LiverpoolWorld).

Despite the club boasting a strong midfield with talents like Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Stefan Bajcetic, Arblaster has picked their interest. They were reportedly keeping tabs on him while he was on loan, but he has since returned to Sheffield United, making five first-team appearances.

The 19-year-old made a notable impact while at Port Vale, where he provided four direct goal contributions across 26 games for the League 1 side. His impressive performances on the field have already seen the England staff take notice, and the midfielder currently represents his country at the U20 level.

While Liverpool may be interested in Arblaster's services, it is uncertain if they will make a move for him at this time. With manager Jurgen Klopp leaving in the summer, the Merseyside giants are in a transitional phase, as they search for a new manager and make other staff adjustments.

These potential incomings might influence their transfer decisions, which could see the club eventually decide against any moves for Arblaster.

Liverpool eye Barcelona's Danish defender to strengthen backline

The Reds are looking to make their defense stronger when the summer transfer window opens, and they are believed to have found their next target for the backline. According to Fichajes.net (via Hard Tackle), they are ready to spend €50 million to sign Andreas Christensen from Barcelona.

The 27-year-old Danish defender can play in different positions and has racked up years of Premier League experience during his time with Chelsea. Currently, Barcelona are struggling with their finances and are looking to sell players in order to balance the books.

They are yet to decide if they will keep Christensen and renew his contract, but it is believed that they could be inclined to sell him to make money. The defender notably joined them on a free transfer, and any funds they get from his sale would directly translate to pure profits for the Catalan club.

However, Liverpool aren't the only interested party in his services. According to the report, rivals Manchester United also have their eyes on Christensen. The versatile Danish defender could also decide to continue playing at Camp Nou rather than opt for a Premier League return.