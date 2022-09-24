Liverpool keeping tabs on 20-year-old Premier League midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of the January transfer window, as per Football Insider.

The Ecuadorian is one of the most exciting young midfielders in the Premier League and was also linked with Chelsea in the summer. His former manager at Brighton, Graham Potter, is now in the managerial hot seat at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman replaced Thomas Tuchel 24 hours after the German manager was relieved of his duties at Chelsea on September 7.

Caicedo has played the full 90 minutes in all but one of Brighton's six league games this season, scoring one goal. The only exception came against Fulham when Potter substituted the Ecuador international in the 79th minute. The 2-1 loss against the Cottagers remains Brighton's only defeat in the current campaign.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have suffered a poor start to the Premier League season, amassing just nine points from six games. Much of this could be down to a rampant injury crisis in their midfield department.

Thiago Alcantara returned from injury in Liverpool's 4-1 UEFA Champions League loss against Napoli in Naples on September 7. However, his absence showed that the Merseysiders cannot rely on players like Jordan Henderson and James Milner if they want to dominate games against quality opposition.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are currently sidelined with their respective injuries. Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, as talented as they may be, lack the defensive nous to consistently play in the number eight role.

Caicedo, in that regard, could prove to be a smart acquisition. The former Independiente del Valle midfielder is physically strong and likes to defend as much as he likes to venture forward. His current contract at the Amex Stadium expires in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool could have to pay big bucks to sign Caicedo from Brighton

According to GOAL, Liverpool tabled a £42 million bid for Caicedo in the summer transfer window. The offer was seemingly rejected as the Ecuadorian midfielder stayed on the south coast beyond the September 1 deadline.

Potter, who was then Brighton's manager, was asked about the rumored 42 million bid for his star midfielder. The Englishman told reporters last month:

"I think you’d probably get his boots for that, maybe, knowing the chairman! It’s not for me to talk about. It is what it is. It doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level."

It remains to be seen if Brighton's stance on Caicedo remains the same following Potter's departure. If he doesn't pen a new deal, the Brighton star will enter the final 12 months of his contract next summer.

