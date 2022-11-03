Liverpool keeping tabs on 6ft 4in defender to replace Virgil van Dijk - Reports 

Liverpool, who have begun searching for Virgil van Dijk’s successor, are keeping tabs on Torino defender Perr Schuurs, Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Bible) has claimed. Schuurs, who stands at 6ft 4in, joined Torino for an initial €9 million fee in the summer and has just under four years remaining on his contract (June 2026).

Ever-present in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI, Van Dijk is widely hailed as one of the best defenders in the business. Since joining the Reds in January 2018, the Dutchman has won a Premier League title, a Champions League trophy, and an FA Cup at Anfield, amongst other honors.

While 31-year-old Van Dijk very much remains an integral part of Liverpool, it has been claimed that the club are already looking to the future. As per the aforementioned source, the Anfield outfit have begun their hunt for Van Dijk’s successor and have taken a liking to Torino’s Schuurs.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥉| Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs as they begin their search for the long-term successor to Virgil Van Dijk. [ @TuttoMercatoWeb 🥉| Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs as they begin their search for the long-term successor to Virgil Van Dijk. [@TuttoMercatoWeb] https://t.co/CUTPIyS0Tw

It is not the first time the former Ajax man has been linked with a move to Merseyside. The rumor mill churned out a few stories after Schuur impressed Jurgen Klopp and co. during Ajax’s Champions League group-stage meeting with Liverpool in the 2020-21 season. Schuurs also trialed for the Merseyside club as a 17-year-old. The club ultimately turned him down but has reportedly been keeping tabs on him since.

The Anfield outfit’s interest in Schuurs is also fueled by recurring injuries to the club’s first-team center-backs: Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. It has been claimed that the club are eager to add another defender to their ranks. However, considering Torino only signed Schuurs earlier this season, they might be reluctant to let him go in the coming summer.

The Dutch center-back has been in impressive form for the Italian outfit this season, helping them emerge as the eighth-best defensive side (14 goals in 12 games) in the division. Schuurs has featured in 12 games for Torino this season (across competitions), scoring once.

Fabrizio Romano insists Liverpool only had eyes for two midfielders in the summer

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool were indeed interested in bolstering their midfield in the summer. The list of targets, however, was rather small, with only two names populating it. Former Monaco man (now Real Madrid) Aurelien Tchouameni and Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham were the players Klopp’s club were interested in.

Romano further addressed the Vitinha speculation, insisting that he was never a target for the Reds. The Italian told Caught Offside:

“From what I’m told, Liverpool were never in talks to sign Vitinha. It was always PSG as Luis Campos wanted him as priority target.

“He’s very good player – but Liverpool wanted Tchouameni or Bellingham, no other players.”

Poll : 0 votes