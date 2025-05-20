Liverpool keeping tabs on £70m rated star from cross-town rivals Everton: Reports

Liverpool's centre-back position is one that arguably needs bolstering due to the fitness dilemma of several players in the department. On the flip side, there's a growing need to expand Arne Slot's options at centre-back as this could improve the defensive solidity.

MailSport via LFC Transfer Room on X are now reporting that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite. The aforementioned report also indicated that the England international is valued at £70 ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds rumored interest in signing a centre-back this summer might be due to two major reasons among others. One of it could be connected to the contractual situation of Ibrahima Konate whose current expires in June 2026.

Liverpool could also be eager to sign Branthwaite due to the injury-prone nature of Joe Gomez, who has only registered 17 defensive appearances this term. Amid all other reasons are Virgil van Dijk's age (33) and the need to add some firepower in the backline.

As a young centre-back in a rigorous league such as the Premier League, Branthwaite has been decent for the Toffees. At age 22, the Englishman has also proven to be an efficient centre-back.

Thus, his outstanding development has seen him register 33 appearances for Everton this term. In 30 league games, he has registered 187 clearances, 24 interceptions, and has won 114/175 ground duels contested (via FootyStats).

If signed, his numbers have shown that he could develop to be a world-class defender in the Premier League. His statistics have similarly indicated that he could enhance both Liverpool's defensive options and resilience if he joins the Anfield giants.

However, Branthwaite is contracted at Everton till June 2027, indicating that his signing might not come cheap.

"It's about what's best for my career" - Harvey Elliott on his future at Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Harvey Elliott has revealed that he could evaluate his future at Anfield this summer. However, he added that he's presently focused on ending the campaign with the Reds strongly.

In an interview after the Reds' 3-2 league loss to Brighton on May 19, Elliott said (via Anfield Watch on X):

"It's about what's best for my career. It's about reflecting and seeing what I can do. I'm here at the moment and I'm focusing on the final game."

Since gaining promotion to the Reds' first team squad in 2021, Elliott has been unable to cement his spot in the starting XI. This term, he has registered 27 outings for the Reds, scoring five goals and delivering three assists.

