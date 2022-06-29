Liverpool keeping tabs on Bayern Munich forward - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. The German player only has one year left on his current contract at the Allianz Arena.

He left Arsenal in 2016 after failing to prove himself in the Premier League. He has since joined the Bundesliga and is now a star player at Bayern Munich.

Gnabry netted 17 times and provided a further 10 assists in 45 games last season. He was a crucial cog in Bayern Munich retaining the Bundesliga title earlier this summer.

When Serge Gnabry scored four UCL goals in London.



Bayern Munich are considering sending Serge Gnabry to the stands next season if he stays at the club without extending his contract according to the Kicker.



The winger is yet to pen an extension to his current contract at Bayern Munich. With only 12 months lef ton his current contract, speculation has grown over the winger's future at the club.

SPORT are claiming that Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested in signing Gnabry. But German publication Kicker have reported that Bayern are determined to keep their star winger, despite facing the prospect of losing him on a free transfer next summer. The report added that this approach is something that Gnabry is unimpressed with.

With the World Cup coming later this year, the first half of the season could prove to be important for several players. A contract stand-off with Bayern might see Gnabry pushed to the bench, which will not help his case to start for Germany in Qatar.

Gnabry's situation is not too dissimilar to Robert Lewandowski's, who also only has a year remaining on his deal. The Polish striker, unlike Gnabry, has been more vocal when it comes to expressing his desire to leave the German giants.

Brisante Gedankenspiele beim #fcbayern : Sollte Serge #Gnabry in diesem Sommer seinen Vertrag nicht verlängern und auch nicht wechseln, könnte er als Konsequenz auf der Tribüne landen - vorerst ohne Einsätze. Gnabry ist davon aber wenig beeindruckt +++ #kicker

Liverpool seeking new forward following Sadio Mane's departure to Bayern Munich

Although former Benfica superstar Darwin Nunez looks to be the ideal signing for Klopp's side, the loss of Mane will undoubtedly be a difficult one to replace.

The Senegalese forward spent six incredible seasons at Anfield, during which time he helped guide Liverpool to success. Mane also scored goals wherever he played across the front three.

In addition to his move to Bayern, the futures of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are looking increasingly uncertain, with both forwards' Anfield deals expiring next summer.

Gnabry could undoubtedly be a brilliant signing for the Reds. He is a different player now to the one who left English football six years ago following a failed loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.





Hasan Salihamidzic has been tackling fires all summer at Bayern Munich. Will he be able to resolve the issue surrounding Serge Gnabry?

