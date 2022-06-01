Liverpool keeping tabs on Chelsea forward and Serge Gnabry among others as potential replacements for Sadio Mane - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea's Christian Pulisic as a possible replacement for Sadio Mane. Former Arsenal star, Serge Gnabry, is also on the shortlist as he is linked with a move away from Bayern Munich.

As per a report in DailyMail, Jurgen Klopp wants to sign a replacement for Mane this summer. The Senegal forward is looking to leave Liverpool, with Bayern Munich as his possible destination.

Klopp has a list of replacements ready with the likes of Pulisic, Gnabry, Joao Pedro, and Ismaila Sarr in it. The report claims Arnaut Danjuma and Ousmane Dembele could also make the shortlist as the club are ready to listen to offers for Takumi Minamino.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson spoke about Gnabry at Anfield earlier this season and claimed it was a sensible deal for all. He added that the transfer, if not done for a crazy fee, would bring out the best in all forwards. He told Betting Odds:

"I think if Liverpool can get a sensible deal done for Serge Gnabry then it would be worth doing. I don't know what his contract situation is but if there's a chance you could do a clever deal without a crazy transfer fee then he's certainly got the ability to enjoy the Premier League."

He added:

"Obviously they've got fantastic players in that position, but the more you sign players like that, the more it brings out of everybody else."

Liverpool target urged to leave Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has been urged to leave Chelsea as his game time is not going to change.

Frank Leboeuf believes it is ideal for the United States star to switch clubs if he wants the title of Captain America to remain significant.

"I think [there is] a question mark that he is more influential in the national team than Chelsea. With the future at Chelsea, I don't see him playing a lot. That's more of advice than my willing to see him leaving. If he still wants to be the 'Captain America' next season, he will have to find another team."

Pulisic's father has been critical of Thomas Tuchel's team selections and tweeted his frustration last month.

