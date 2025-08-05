Liverpool could launch move to sign Italian defender wanted by Tottenham: Reports

Liverpool could reportedly launch a move for highly rated Italian defender Giovanni Leoni who has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur. As reported by Paul Joyce from The Times, the Reds have identified the 18-year-old as a target for the summer.

Arne Slot's side have enjoyed a fantastic transfer window this time out having already made four major signings this summer. They have signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, strengthening a team that won the Premier League last season.

However, the Merseyside giants could do with further additions to their squad, particularly at the heart of the defence. With Jarell Quansah leaving for Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool have become a bit light on options at centre-back.

Skipper Virgil van Dijk is arguably the best centre-back in the world but he is 34 right now while Joe Gomez is injury-prone. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate has entered the final year of his deal at Anfield and could be leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Strengthening at the heart of the defence, therefore, seems like a necessity for the Reds and they are reportedly working to address the issue. Parma defender Giovanni Leoni and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi are reportedly seen as potential targets.

Guehi has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield this summer but Liverpool are reluctant to pay a premium for the 25-year-old. The England international's current deal at Selhurst Park expires next summer and they are understood to be eyeing him on a free.

Giovanni Leoni is another player Arne Slot's side are reportedly eyeing following his exploits at just 18 years of age. The 6'5" defender has already made a total of 29 senior appearances for Sampdoria and Parma so far.

Liverpool star happy to stay at Anfield despite interest from Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate is reportedly happy to stay at Anfield despite interest from Real Madrid this summer. As reported by journalist Abdellah Boulma, the France international does not intend to leave the Premier League champions.

Konate has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the summer. However, it has been claimed that the Spanish giants are more keen on landing him on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires.

It was claimed that Xabi Alonso's side could be open to signing him this summer at a bargain price. However, the Liverpool defender reportedly has no interest in leaving the Reds and wants to sign a new deal.

Konate has been a key player for Liverpool following his switch from RB Leipzig in 2021 in a reported £36 million deal. The French defender has made 132 appearances for the Merseyside giants till date and has won five trophies.

