Liverpool star happy at Anfield club; unwilling to leave despite interest from Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is reportedly happy at Anfield despite interest from Real Madrid. As reported by journalist Abdellah Boulma, the Frenchman has no plans to leave the Premier League champions this summer.

Konate's future has been up in the air in recent weeks with the 26-year-old having entered the final year of his deal at Anfield. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the former RB Leipzig defender's services.

Various reports claimed that Los Blancos originally had plans to sign Konate on a free transfer next summer. However, they were reportedly looking to sign him at a bargain this summer, considering their lack of defensive depth.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Konate is looking to see off his current deal with Liverpool and move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer on a free transfer. But Abdellah Boulma has reported that the defender is more than happy at Anfield.

He has further claimed that Arne Slot's side have been in contract talks with Konate. Although the two parties are yet to have a final agreement, Konate's future lies at the Merseyside club, as per the report.

Konate has established himself as a key player for Liverpool since joining them from RB Leipzig in 2021 in a reported £36 million deal. The Real Madrid target has made 132 appearances for the Reds till date and has won five trophies.

Real Madrid star wants Liverpool switch despite interest from other PL sides: Reports

Real Madrid star Rodrygo is reportedly keen on joining Liverpool this summer despitee interest from other Premier League sides. As reported by Relevo journalist Rodra, the Brazil international is attracted towards a move to Anfield.

The 24-year-old's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been up in the air in recent weeks. It has been claimed that he is looking to leave the Spanish giants after falling down the pecking order.

The two-time Champions League winner has attracted interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. However, he reportedly prioritises a move to Anfield.

Arne Slot's side have sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich this summer and are yet to replace the Colombia international. Rodrygo could be a like-for-like replacement for the 28-year-old in Arne Slot's setup.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 in a reported €45 million deal from Santos and has won 13 trophies during his time at the club. He has made 270 appearances for Los Blancos till date, scoring 68 goals and providing 51 assists.

