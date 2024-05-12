Liverpool lead race to sign Dutch midfielder from Serie A club: Reports

Liverpool have moved ahead of Juventus in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. According to Tutto Juve (via The Boot Room), the Reds' superior financial power and Arne Slot's impending arrival are expected to be the determining factors.

While the Dutchman is yet to put pen to paper, all signs point toward Feyenoord boss Arne Slot replacing Merseyside icon Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Slot is reportedly keen to sign Koopmeiners to bolster the Reds' squad. The Juventus star is known for his versatility and can be deployed as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder, and center-back.

The 26-year-old joined Atalanta from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2021 for a reported transfer fee of €12 million. He has impressed since then, netting 29 goals and providing 14 assists in 124 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he has registered 15 goals and six assists in 46 appearances this season, helping Atalanta knock out Liverpool in the UEFA Europa League on the way to the final.

Koopmeiners reportedly has a price tag of £51 million, which would give the Reds a financial advantage over Juventus. In addition, he has played under Slot during his time at AZ Alkmaar, which could potentially play a massive factor this summer.

"It's no secret" - Luis Diaz gives his verdict on Liverpool's 2023-24 campaign

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has given an honest verdict on the Reds' season, admitting they ended on a disappointing note.

The Reds were in-form and at one point looked ready to challenge for a potential quadruple in February. While they won the EFL Cup, their season capitulated over the last two months, as they were knocked out of the FA Cup and Europa League quarter-finals by Manchester United and Atalanta, respectively.

Moreover, they have won just two out of their last five league games, falling out of the Premier League title race. In an interview with the club's media, Diaz said (via Liverpool's official website):

“It’s no secret, we didn’t finish as well as we hoped. For us, it was crucial to win the league and all the competitions we were in. Unfortunately, the results lately could not be achieved."

He added:

“We fell [behind] as a team, but we made a decent season, both individually and as a group. There are many things to improve so we can have a perfect season. But I’m happy and content to be here."

The Reds will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Monday, May 13.