Liverpool lead race to sign star midfielder despite £51 million bid from Chelsea - Rrepots

Liverpool are reportedly now leading the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, amidst reports of a £51 million bid from Chelsea. The Blues made their interest in the Europa League winner clear during the season, as they submitted their failed bid for him in April. This came after a bid from Newcastle United in the winter, which was also rejected.

Both clubs have retained their interest in the Netherlands international, who has scored 15 goals in 49 games for Atalanta this season. However, according to a new report from Calciomercato (via TBR Football), Liverpool have overtaken Chelsea in their move to sign Koopmeiners this summer.

While it is believed that Atalanta are not unwilling to sanction a sale, it will take a sizeable sum for the Italian outfit to let their No. 7 man leave the club. The report claims that they expect bids for his services to start at £51 million, which the west London side had been prepared to pay.

However, the season was still ongoing, and the Bergamo club were not interested in making any sale until the end. The Blues will now have to make another bid in due course if they are to return to pole position in the race for Koopmeiner.

Chelsea talent set to leave Stamford Bridge amid Liverpool interest

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could be on his way out of the club this summer as they look to improve their current financial situation. The Blues need to sell a number of players to stay on the fair side of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. If they sell Gallagher, who came through their Cobham academy, it would be entirely for profit.

As per Evening Standard, Mauricio Pochettino wouldn't listen to any discussions about letting Gallagher leave. However, with the manager's exit, the midfielder could leave as well. Notably, the Reds have been linked to Conor Gallagher in recent times, and he could be on his way to Anfield if they make a move for him.

Former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp notably praised the midfielder in 2021, saying (via Liverpool.com):

“Gallagher, I’m not sure if we can still say he’s a ‘talent’ when he plays for [England] U21, but he’s a really, really good player.”

However, the German manager has decided to end his nine-year stay at Anfield, opening the door for Arne Slot to take over his role. There is no certainty that the former Feyenoord manager has the same admiration for Gallagher.