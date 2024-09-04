Liverpool leading host of European clubs in race to sign 23-year-old Mexican star: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position in the transfer race to sign Mexico international and Pumas UNAM star Cesar Huerta in the future.

Huerta, 23, has cemented himself as a crucial first-team starter for Pumas since arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. He has started 61 of his 75 appearances across competitions for the Liga MX outfit, netting 17 goals and providing 11 assists so far.

Now, according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Liverpool are currently in talks to sign Huerta from Pumas. They are leading a number of European clubs in the race to sign the right-footed winger, who is believed to be keen to move to the Merseyside outfit.

Should the nine-cap Mexico international secure a permanent move to the Reds, he would emerge as a rotational option behind Luis Diaz.

Prior to joining Pumas, Huerta represented Club Deportivo Guadalajara's senior team between 2018 and 2022. He registered just a goal and an assist in 39 overall outings for his boyhood club as he also spent loan spells at the likes of Zacatepec and Mazatlan.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey says Federico Chiesa will prove to be fine arrival

Last month, Liverpool roped in Italy international Federico Chiesa from Juventus after reportedly finalising a transfer worth up to £12.5 million.

During a recent chat with Tribal Football, ex-Reds striker Emile Heskey shared his two cents on his former club's summer signing. He opined:

"I am always excited about any signing that Liverpool bring through the door. I know the club will have done their due diligence on a player who can excel in this system that [Reds boss] Arne Slot wants to play. I guess he is cheap when you look at today's crazy market, but he has had a few injuries and is a little bit older now."

Heskey, who played for the Anfield side from 2000 to 2004, concluded:

"I think Slot can get the best out of him in the system that they play. It's been a little bit of a weird transfer window for [the Reds] as they have to ensure they comply with Financial Fair Play, but they have a great squad already and Chiesa is a great addition."

Chiesa, who helped Italy win the UEFA Euro 2020, guided Juventus to three trophies between 2020 and 2024. The 26-year-old scored 32 goals and laid out 23 assists in 131 total games for the Bianconeri.

