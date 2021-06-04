Liverpool leading the race to sign Brazilian star this summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Leeds United attacker Raphinha this summer, but will have to break the bank to convince the Whites to sell him.

Raphinha joined Leeds United from Rennes last summer and put in some stellar displays in his first season in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s attack, on the other hand, flattered to deceive last season, with Mohamed Salah being the only consistent goal-scorer.

It is imperative that Liverpool add more freshness to their attack to compete for the title next season.

As per transfer expert Gianluigi Longari, they are currently ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City in the race to sign Raphinha.

Confirmed. Liverpool lead the race for #Raphinha but also Manchester United and Manchester City are following the winger. Not a simple deal cause Leeds want to keep him. #LFC #LUFC #MUFC #MCFC @tvdellosport https://t.co/Pj7ziC5apy — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) June 3, 2021

Leeds set to make a good profit on Raphinha if Liverpool make a bid

Liverpool’s front three as a whole struggled for goals last season, so the need to add a player who can consistently score goals will be key this summer.

It’s also worth mentioning that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be unavailable for a few weeks during the AFCON next year, so Liverpool will need solid backup options.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Leeds United will not want to let go of Raphinha after just one season, and are demanding double what they paid to sign him in 2020.

The Brazilian was signed for around £17 million in 2020, and has a contract with the Whites that runs until 2024.

Liverpool are set to make £32 million bid for Leeds United star Raphinha. Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the Brazilian.



He's a proper baller. 👏🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZgvXbpLhDS — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) May 31, 2021

Raphinha is currently happy at Elland Road. He admitted recently that even though he is happy to attract interest from top sides, he wants to repay the faith and affection the club and their fans have shown him.

“It is difficult to define how I feel when I hear speculation about giant teams like Liverpool and Manchester United interested in signing me,” Raphinha told UOL Sport.

“Man, I grew up watching these teams on television. I saw Rooney, Van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, but I also saw Gerrard, as well as others like Henry, Deco, Lampard. There are so many players of such quality that it is difficult to say if I mirrored one of them. I think I mirrored the championship, you know? I loved watching and dreamed of playing here.

“And today I'm making people happy with my football. I am not only talking about the other clubs, but also Leeds, who was the one who bet on me. They are all very happy, including the fans who seem to have a great affection for me.

“I have a contract for another four years and I don't even think about leaving here for exactly this reason: I am happy and making others happy,” he said.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava