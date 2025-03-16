Liverpool leading race to sign Chelsea target as they look to bolster defence - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Marc Guehi, who has also been linked with Chelsea. The England international could be on his way out of Crystal Palace in the summer.

Ad

Guehi came through Chelsea's academy and made two senior appearances for them before moving to Crystal Palace permanently in 2021. He's been a mainstay for the Eagles, making 145 appearances and also contributing eight goals and four assists. He's also become their captain now but he could be set for an exit.

As per Mirror, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Guehi in the summer. Newcastle United made multiple bids to sign him last summer but he ended up staying at Selhurst Park. While the Magpies are still interested in signing him, the Reds are ahead in the race.

Ad

Trending

Chelsea are also interested in bringing their academy graduate back to Stamford Bridge in the summer. Meanwhile, the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United are also interested in the Englishman.

Guehi's contract with Palace expires in 2026 and he's unlikely to sign a new one. Hence, they will look to sell him in the summer to get a big transfer fee.

Eddie Howe on Newcastle's failed attempt to sign Chelsea and Liverpool target Marc Guehi

Newcastle were heavily interested in signing a defender last summer and made multiple bids for Marc Guehi. The Englishman, however, stay put as Crystal Palace rejected the Magpies' approaches. Manager Eddie Howe opened up on their failed attempt to sign Guehi earlier this season, saying (via Mirror):

Ad

"He wasn't the only target. I think a lot goes on into a summer. You never just have one target. That wouldn't be right. We went into the summer with several targets. We tried to sign two or three other players. We didn't get them. We ended up, ultimately, towards the end of the window, with one target, and we didn't get him, so that was it."

Ad

Newcastle signed Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth last summer but he was sent on loan at Juventus in January. This summer, meanwhile, Guehi seems set for a departure from Palace. Liverpool are keen on signing him with doubts around Virgil van Dijk's future. The Dutchman's contract expires in the summer and he will turn 34 in July.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also looking at defensive reinforcements. They have sent Axel Disasi on loan at Aston Villa while they recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace in January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback