Liverpool learn release clause of potential Jurgen Klopp replacement and Real Madrid managerial target - Reports

Liverpool and Real Madrid will reportedly have to pay between €15-18 million if they want to make Xabi Alonso their next manager.

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung (via The Mirror) reports that Alonso has an agreement with his current club Bayer Leverkusen. This allows the Spanish to leave for three of the former clubs he played for during his career.

Those clubs are Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, and his agreement contains a €15-18 million release clause. The former Anfield hero's contract with the Bundesliga club expires in June 2026, the same time Jurgen Klopp's deal is up.

The Reds have shown no desire to replace Klopp before that date but could be eyeing Alonso as his long-term replacement. The Spaniard is earning plaudits for his work at BayArena with Leverkusen sitting top of the Bundesliga. They have won 10 of 11 games and sit above Bayern with a two-point lead over the Bavarians.

However, Liverpool's desire to make Alonso the long-term successor to Klopp could be scuppered by Real Madrid. The La Liga giants may move for their iconic former midfielder once Carlo Ancelotti's contract expires next year.

Alonso was appointed Leverkusen boss in October 2022 and has quickly become one of Europe's most-admired tacticians. He's overseen 33 wins in 54 games thus far, playing an exciting brand of football, using a preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Xabi Alonso insisted leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid was the right decision

Xabi Alonso won the Champions League with the Reds.

Alonso made an emotional exit from Liverpool in 2009 when he joined Real Madrid in a €34.5 million deal. The Spain legend was a massive hit at Anfield, bagging 18 goals and 20 assists in 210 games at Anfield. He won five major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League, during his five years with the Merseysiders.

However, Alonso decided to leave the Reds for Madrid but expressed his gratitude to the Premier League giants' fans (via The Independent):

"I am very grateful to Liverpool fans, they were very warm during my five years. It will be really difficult to match their appreciation. I really enjoyed those five years."

Alonso explained how he came to the decision to depart Anfield and was glad Madrid came along:

"But a few months ago I took that decision as I thought it was the right moment to find a fresh challenge, to look for a new club. That's when Real Madrid came along. Luckily a deal has been done and I'm very happy."

The Leverkusen boss spent five years at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 236 appearances, scoring six goals and providing 31 assists. He won six major trophies before leaving for Bayern in 2014.