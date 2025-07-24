  • home icon
  Liverpool learn transfer fee Newcastle are set to demand for sale of Alexander Isak as striker submits transfer request: Reports

Liverpool learn transfer fee Newcastle are set to demand for sale of Alexander Isak as striker submits transfer request: Reports

By Silas Sud
Modified Jul 24, 2025 19:32 GMT
Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Liverpool would need to offer a reported transfer fee of £150 million for Newcastle United to potentially sanction the sale of Alexander Isak this summer. This update arrived hours after Isak allegedly submitted a transfer request earlier today (July 24), according to the Daily Mail (h/t Rousing the Kop).

Liverpool have had a brilliant summer transfer window to date, recruiting numerous top stars, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. They also finalized the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt on July 23 for a reported sum of £79 million.

However, due to Diogo Jota's tragic death, as well as Darwin Nunez being linked with a move away from Anfield, Liverpool remain in the hunt for another number nine. The Reds had reportedly identified Alexander Isak as a target earlier this summer, only for Newcastle to insist that he wasn't for sale.

However, Isak was excluded from Newcastle's pre-season squad ahead of their tour in Singapore earlier today. Having stayed behind at Tyneside, the 25-year-old has reportedly informed the Magpies that he wants to ‘explore a move away from the club' this summer.

Liverpool are allegedly still keen on signing Isak, but would need to offer up to £150 million to initiate talks with Newcastle. Despite the reported figure, the Reds are reportedly willing to break the British transfer record once again, having signed Florian Wirtz for £116 million earlier this summer.

"Isak obviously doesn’t think Newcastle are a big enough club" - Gabriel Agbonlahor makes Alexander Isak claim amid Liverpool links

Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Alexander Isak doesn't think Newcastle United are a big enough club after he handed in a transfer request earlier today. Agbonlahor also believes that Eddie Howe and Co. should set an asking price of £120 million to sanction Isak's sale, instead of their reported valuation of £150 million.

Agbonlahor tweeted on X:

"Isak obviously doesn’t think Newcastle are a big enough club for him? He wants out so for me Newcastle should set an asking price of £120 million and sell him. Bad news for the geordies tho maybe it does show they are only a big club in Newcastle"

Isak has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League in recent years. He has recorded 62 goals and 11 assists in 109 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle to date, helping them win the 2024-25 EFL Cup.

Silas Sud

Edited by Silas Sud
