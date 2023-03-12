Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard linked with surprise managerial return after Aston Villa sacking: Reports

According to reports (via Mail), Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard could be on course for a shock return to management. Gerrard reportedly flew to Turkey to hold talks with Super Lig side Trabzonspor. The legendary midfielder was sacked by Premier League club Aston Villa earlier in the season.

Gerrard was in charge of Villa for 40 matches, winning 13, drawing eight, and losing 19 of those matches. Apart from Villa, Gerard has also taken charge of Rangers and managed the Scottish Premier League side in 192 games, winning 124 of those matches.

Apart from the two aforementioned clubs, Gerrard also took charge of Liverpool's youth teams.

Tranzonspor are fifth in the Super Lig table with 41 points on the board from 24 matches. They recently fired Abdullah Avci from duty, who was in charge of the club for 116 matches, winning 65 of those games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Mohamed Salah's penalty miss

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in their latest Premier League clash on March 11. After Philip Billings gave the hosts the lead, Mohamed Salah had a gilt-edged opportunity to restore parity for the visitors.

The Egyptian ace, though, fired his shot from the penalty spot way wide of the mark. The spot kick was the first the Reds were awarded in the league since April 2022.

When quizzed about whether the lengthy gap played a part in Salah's miss, Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"No. I think we should have had more penalties; I cannot tell you now when exactly, but there were a lot of situations. It’s not important. A situation where Mo Salah is fouled and doesn’t get even a free-kick, so you can obviously do everything with Mo on the pitch like holding and stuff like this and he doesn’t get [a foul]."

He added:

"It’s nothing to do with the result, it’s just you asked me about the penalties. We got a penalty, we missed it. They help, if we deserve them, a team who is pretty dominant usually, and we are quite a lot in the opposition box, it was a strange thing that we didn’t have one. Now we had one and missed it, so end of that story."

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League table with 42 points on the board from 26 matches.

