Liverpool to let 2 key players leave as free agents next summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to bid adieu to two key players - Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip - as free agents come next summer. The pair, presently on their contract's final year, do not appear likely to receive a renewal from the club, according to The Athletic (via Metro).

Towering defender Joel Matip has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool journey since he put pen to paper on a free transfer from Schalke back in 2016.

His journey with the Reds can only be described as an impressive investment, with Matip making an impressive 187 appearances for the Merseyside giants, netting 11 goals to boot.

His tenure has also been punctuated with glittering glory, as he joined the Reds in securing the Premier League title and Champions League trophy, alongside the FA Cup and League Cup.

Thiago Alcantara made the move from Bayern Munich in 2020 for £20 million, but he has had a bit of a bumpy ride at Anfield due to injury problems. Despite being dogged by those fitness issues, Thiago has donned the Reds' colours in 97 games, finding the back of the net thrice.

While he did not partake in their Premier League and Champions League victories, he did manage to hoist the FA Cup.

With the promise of a new season on the horizon, both players are primed to aid Liverpool towards more trophies. Yet, as per the report, it might well be their final opportunity to do so with the Reds. Their exit from Anfield next summer on free transfers now seems more a question of 'when', not 'if'.

Liverpool gear up to bid for Southampton prodigy amidst interest from other clubs

Romeo Lavia

The Anfield giants have geared up to enter the fray for Southampton's Romeo Lavia, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri (via SportBible). The 19-year-old midfield prodigy is now at the centre of a Premier League tug-of-war. Not just the Reds, but also Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are circling the waters.

Previously part of the Manchester City youth setup, Lavia spent the last season impressing with the Saints despite the club's tumble into the Championship. He notably made 34 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Consequently, he is widely expected to wave goodbye to St Mary's, with a number of top-tier suitors queuing up to secure his services.

Liverpool's midfield has been left depleted following the exits of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Arthur Melo. This has prompted an urgent need for fresh blood in the squad.

While other players have been linked to the Merseyside giants, it appears that they are now primed to put their foot down in the race for Lavia instead.

