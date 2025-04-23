Liverpool are likely to be Chelsea's biggest rivals for summer transfer of PL star with £50m release clause: Reports

Liverpool are looking likely to be Chelsea's biggest rivals to sign Premier League defender Dean Huijsen, who has a release clause of £50 million. The Blues are leading the race to sign the Bournemouth youngster, but they will need to be wary about the Reds, who are keen to secure his services.

Ad

Dean Huijsen is enjoying a stellar debut season in the Premier League currently. He joined the Cherries from Juventus last summer and has quickly become one of the most exciting players in England. He has already made 31 appearances in all competitions this season, and his performances have earned him a call-up to the Spain national team.

Real Madrid were said to be in the lead for his services, especially as Huijsen was reportedly a strong admirer of the club. However, Los Blancos have decided against investing in a centre-back during the summer transfer window. This has opened the race up for English clubs, with Chelsea recognized as the leaders currently.

Ad

Trending

The Blues are widely known for chasing after young, talented players who can take up a spot in the first team. Dean Huijsen fits the profile in their recruitment strategy, handing them a good reason to bring the defender to Stamford Bridge.

However, their plans could be seriously affected by Liverpool, who are prepared to sign the 20-year-old this summer. The Reds can offer Huijsen a spot in a team that consistently fights for the Premier League title and plays regularly in the UEFA Champions League, unlike the Blues.

Ad

There is some uncertainty about the Reds' interest, though. Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate remain at Anfield currently, and they may not prioritize a move for Huijsen if they retain both defenders for the long term.

Chelsea open talks with Liverpool target

Chelsea have already opened talks with Liverpool target Hugo Ekitike, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. The striker is already attracting attention due to his remarkable performances in the Bundesliga, where he has racked up 14 goals and five assists in 29 games.

Ad

Clubs like Manchester United, Newcastle, Arsenal, and others have kept the striker on their radars. However, Chelsea are said to be highly interested in his services (via PSGTalk). They are discussing with the 22-year-old's agent, as they look to improve their potency in the final third.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were interested in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. However, the Sweden international is expected to be a rather expensive option, leaving the Reds to focus on Ekitike instead. However, they will need to hurry if they are to snatch him from the Blues' grasp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nnanna Mba Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.



Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.



Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games. Know More