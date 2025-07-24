Liverpool linked Alexander Isak tells Newcastle he wants to consider leaving club after he backs out of pre-season tour citing injury: Reports

Alexander Isak, who has been linked with Liverpool, has told Newcastle United that he wants to consider a move away from the club, according to Mail Sport. The report comes after Isak cited a thigh injury to pull out of the Magpies' pre-season tour of the Far East.

Isak, who has scored 62 goals from 109 matches for Newcastle since joining them in the summer of 2022, is currently one of the most in-demand strikers in the world. He enjoyed an incredible 2024-25 season, netting 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies as they went on to win the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League.

Premier League champions Liverpool have expressed a strong desire to sign Isak this summer, but the attacker still has three years left on his contract at St James' Park. Earlier this year, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales had spoken about how the club have no intention of selling Isak.

Manager Eddie Howe is also reportedly not happy to sell Isak this summer, but the striker's wish to leave, coupled with Liverpool's rumored offer of £150million, may change things. Last week, Isak was allowed to go home ahead of Newcastle's 0-4 defeat to Celtic in a friendly match due to the rising speculation around his future.

Now that Isak has pulled out of Newcastle's upcoming tour of Singapore and South Korea, the feeling is that the club will be willing to explore the offers that they get for him. Liverpool will have to break the British transfer record for the second time this summer if they need to sign Isak, after having spent £116 million on Florian Wirtz.

Alexander Isak can be the missing piece that Liverpool need

Liverpool, the defending Premier League champions, will harbour aspirations of winning the UEFA Champions League in the 2025-25 season, and Isak can be the missing piece they need. Although they still have the services of Mohamed Salah, Isak can prove to be the target man up front.

The Reds, under manager Arne Slot, have become one of the most enviable sides in Europe, but failed to challenge for the continental tournament last season. That would have hurt them, and spurred them to invest in Wirtz, who is a top-rated playmaker and among the best attacking midfielders in the world.

Similarly, Liverpool have also reached an agreement to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 23-year-old Frenchman can play across the front-three and was targeted by the Reds after they were told Newcastle will not be selling Isak this summer. With Isak now ready to explore a transfer away from Tyneside, Arne Slot could cap off his summer transfer window by signing the perfect icing on the cake.

