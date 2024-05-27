Liverpool-linked midfielder close to joining Bayern Munich: Reports

Schalke 04 midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, who has been on Liverpool's radar for a while, is reportedly close to sealing a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Earlier last October, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had claimed that the Reds were interested in adding the 18-year-old to their ranks in the future. He said (h/t liverpool.com):

"There have been reports about Liverpool being keen on Schalke youngster Assan Ouedraogo, and yes, it's true that they like him but it's the same for Bayern Munich and AC Milan."

However, Romano has recently claimed that Ouedraogo is close to joining Bayern Munich on a permanent transfer in the upcoming transfer window. The Bavarians could decide to send the towering midfielder back on loan to Schalke for another season in the 2. Bundesliga.

Ouedraogo, who turned 18 earlier this month, opened the 2023-24 campaign on a fine note before succumbing to a lengthy ankle injury. He bagged three goals and registered two assists in 17 league matches, including nine starts, for his boyhood club this season.

Liverpool urged to sign 2 strikers this year

Speaking recently to Crypto Casino, Liverpool great Robbie Fowler shared his two cents on which attackers his former club should target this summer. He elaborated (TEAMtalk):

"In the last six weeks or so, it has become evident that Liverpool need a player who can change things and make their attack more varied when it isn't happening for them. I'm not saying that [Mohammed] Kudus is that catalyst, however. He would make the squad better, there is no doubt about that and he is an exciting player."

Naming two players who would improve the Reds, Fowler concluded:

"There are two players I would genuinely like to see at the club: Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak. I think Watkins has just signed a new deal, but I've got a lot of time for him and I think he is brilliant. Isak, for me, reminds me of Sadio Mane as well. I don't want to put things in people's heads, but I think he would be a good fit."

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2028, relished a stellar time this season. The 28-year-old helped his team finish fourth in the Premier League table, scoring 27 goals and providing 13 assists in 53 games across competitions.

Alexander Isak, on the other hand, terrorized defences with his clinical finishing in the 2023-24 campaign. The 24-year-old Swede found the back of the net 25 times and contributed two assists in 40 matches.