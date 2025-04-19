Liverpool linked with move for Bundesliga star in cut-price deal next summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a cut-price move for Bundesliga goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas. As reported by German outlet BILD via Anfield Index, Arne Slot's side are monitoring him.

Nicolas is reportedly valued at just €5 million (£4 million) and is believed to be at the top of the Reds' wishlist for the summer. Liverpool's first-team goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte is reportedly keen on the keeper whom he worked alongside with at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The 27-year-old is also reportedly wanted by a number of Premier League clubs and is also being watched by German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann. The report by BILD stated, as quoted by Anfield Index:

"Nicolas (contract until 2029) is clearly at the top of the list, even in the plans for the coming season. There are increasing numbers of English buyers interested in the goalkeeper, who has already been eyed by national coach Julian Nagelsmann (37), including Liverpool and former goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte (34)."

Liverpool are not particularly light in terms of either quality or depth between the sticks. They already have one of the best keepers in the world Alisson Becker and a more than capable deputy in Caoimhín Kelleher.

Vitezslav Jaros has also looked decent when he had to step in during the course of the season. Meanwhile, Giorgi Mamardashvili is also set to join the Merseyside giants following his loan spell with Valencia.

Kelleher and Jaros could both leave in the summer, either on loan or permanently. However, it will be interesting to see if Mamardashvili stays on as Alisson's number two.

Moritz Nicolas has been with Borussia Mönchengladbach since 2015 and has made 51 senior appearances for the club so far. He has previously been loaned out on several occasions and has featured 20 times this season.

Liverpool ready to part ways with big-money signing in the summer: Reports

Darwin Nunez is reportedly set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season as claimed by Paul Joyce via LFC Transfer Room. The report claims that Arne Slot believes that the Uruguayan has failed to respond to his coaching and is ready to offload him.

Nunez joined the Merseyside giants in the summer of 2022 from Benfica in a deal worth reported £85 million. He became the Reds' most expensive signing of all time but has failed to live up to his price tag.

He has scored just 40 goals and provided 26 assists in 138 appearances for the Reds till date. He has been particularly poor under Arne Slot with just seven goals and seven assists in 42 outings.

