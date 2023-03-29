Liverpool linked with a move to sign Chelsea star this summer - Reports

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool are interested in making a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The 28-year-old's current contract with the Blues will expire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Kovacic is yet to agree on a new deal regarding his extension and there is a chance that the former Real Madrid star could leave Chelsea for free next summer. To prevent that from happening, the west Londoners are looking to sell the Croat this summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have struggled in the middle of the park this season. Injuries to the likes of Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Thiago, and more have been detrimental to the team's success.

Liverpool might raid the market in the summer to reinforce their midfield. Chelsea's Kovacic, who has made 211 appearances for the Blues since his 2019 arrival, is one of their priorities.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard blasted Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk

Since his big-money January move to Chelsea, Mykhailo Mudryk has failed to impress for the English club. He was once again disappointing as England defeated Ukraine by a scoreline of 2-0 in a recent UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard blasted Mudryk for his performance. He said (via Yahoo Sports):

“From a Ukraine point of view, it’s fantastic play from England as they open the pitch up, but you would be really disappointed if you’re the coach with Mudryk."

Gerrard added:

“With all due respect he is still learning the game but you know that you need to keep Saka on his right foot, you can’t allow him to come in on that left foot because it’s a wand and he gets it right on the money.”

Mudryk arrived at Chelsea with a lot of hype behind him. However, in seven matches since his move, the Ukrainian has registered only one assist so far.

The winger was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as well. The Blues, though, decided to match Skakhtar's asking price and pay around £100 million for Mudryk.

Poll : 0 votes