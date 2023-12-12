Liverpool linked with move to sign Turkey midfielder: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on a midfield prodigy from Turkey. Currently dominating the Premier League table, the Reds' robust offensive arsenal boasts talents like Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Yet, reports from Calciomercato (via FourFourTwo) suggest the team's attack might witness another addition in Juventus talent Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkish prodigy has momentarily lost his place in coach Max Allegri's plans at Juventus as he has played five league games without starting any. Yildiz has reportedly emerged as a potential sacrificial lamb in the Italian giant's quest for financial rejuvenation.

His credentials have been bolstered by his role in Turkey's remarkable journey to Euro 2024, where he notably scored against Germany during the November international break. He has drawn comparisons to fellow Turk Arda Guler, who recently made waves with his move to Real Madrid.

While Yildiz might not immediately fight for a starting berth at Liverpool, his acquisition could be for a long-term integration into Anfield's style of play. However, there's some skepticism about the Reds' willingness to meet Juventus' potentially hefty valuation for a player not yet primed for immediate first-team action.

Liverpool's radar fixed on Barcelona's defensive ace Ronald Araujo amid transfer speculation

With plans to reinforce their backline, Liverpool is closely monitoring the evolving situation of Barcelona's defensive talent Ronald Araujo. Despite strong links tying Araujo to Bayern Munich, a potential deal remains in limbo, attracting attention from several Premier League titans.

According to 90Min (via TBR Football), the Reds find themselves in a group of elite clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, all keen on securing Araujo's services. The Uruguayan defender is renowned for his formidable presence in La Liga, having played ten games this season. However, there is currently some uncertainty regarding his future at Barcelona.

While Barcelona seems reluctant to part with Araujo during the January transfer window, the Reds, along with other clubs in the Premier League, remain vigilant. They are poised to pounce should the opportunity arise to bolster their defensive options with a player of Araujo's caliber.

Jurgen Klopp's side are struggling with depth in their backline, following a long-term injury to defender Joel Matip. The center-back is out of contention for the rest of the season. The Liverpool boss has already hinted at his intention to make moves in the January transfer window.